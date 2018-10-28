The German tuner took the crossover to a whole new level.
The BMW X2 is arguably one of those crossovers that have a sports car appeal to go with its raised height. Unlike the X1, to which it shares the title of being the smallest crossover in the lineup, the X2 is a sports activity coupe and quite frankly, it's the SAC that we'd gladly accept with open arms (looking at you X4 and X6).
With that in mind, we didn't think the X2 could become sharper and snazzier, as it's already one good-looking car right out of the assembly line. However, AC Schnitzer did it, and the German tuner has worked its magic to bring the smallest SAC to a whole new level.
More than just aesthetic upgrades, this BMW X2 by AC Schnitzer has some suspension, aerodynamics, and performance upgrades to match its sporty demeanor. Working on the aerodynamics are AC Schnitzer branded front splitter, which is provided as a set with triangular design elements for the standard front apron, increases downforce and traction, along with the rear spoiler.
As for the suspension, the X2 is equipped with AC Schnitzer spring kit that can be lowered from 20-35mm, depending on the owner's specifications. Tailtrims can be had in three options: carbon, chromed, or black. You can also choose between 19- and 20-inch AC1 light alloy rims, which can also come in either two-tone or Anthracite color.
As for the interior, AC Schnitzer brings aluminum accents which can be found in the paddle shifters, the pedals, and the cover for the BMW iDrive Controller.
Of course, performance is among the greatest gifts of AC Schnitzer-tuned BMWs. For the X2, the tuning company dialed up the x/sDrive20d with 190 horsepower (140 kiloWatts) to 222 horsepower (163 kiloWatts). Of course, it will come with AC Schnitzer's mandatory assembly five-year warranty.
Watch the video at the top of this page to see the BMW X2 by AC Schnitzer doing its thing in a motion picture.
Source: AC Schnitzer
Gallery: BMW X2 by AC Schnitzer
Quality and emotion: The X2 by AC Schnitzer
The X2 (F39) has recently been added to the vehicle class of the SUV compact segment and also conveys the typical BMW "driving pleasure" there. The AC Schnitzer version is now celebrating its world premiere with its own programme for the BMW X2.
In future, the BMW X2 20d will be upgraded from a 140 kW/190 hp diesel engine to 163 kW/222 hp (in preparation). Of course, the performance upgrade will be available for both the sDrive and xDrive versions. In both cases, it will be delivered with the AC Schnitzer mandatory assembly warranty.
Self-confident elegance is also conveyed by the AC Schnitzer exhaust tailpipes, which are available for the BMW X2 in the "Sport" chrome-plated, "Sport" black or genuine carbon versions.
The handling of the BMW X2, which is determined by agility, precision and sovereignty, results directly from the high level of its suspension technology and from a particularly solid body structure. AC Schnitzer builds on this and provides an optimum balance between sportiness and driving comfort with a suspension spring set. Depending on the model, the X2 is lowered by approx. 20 - 35 mm on the front and rear axles with the AC Schnitzer suspension spring set.
Far more than decoration is the AC Schnitzer aerodynamics package, which is effectively integrated into the body concept of the X2 with tastefully placed accents.
The AC Schnitzer front splitter, which is supplied as a set with triangular design elements for the standard front apron, increases downforce in conjunction with the rear roof spoiler. Both components together provide additional traction for the X2.
Functional and expressive aluminium accessories also give the interior of the X2 by AC Schnitzer a sporty and youthful touch. These include the aluminium shift paddle set in black/red, the aluminium cover "Black Line" for the i-Drive System Controller and the aluminium pedals.
Only one set of attractive wheels is missing for the final polish. An ideal choice are the AC Schnitzer AC1 rims in 19 or 20 inches. Depending on personal taste, these wheels are available in BiColor silver/black or in anthracite and they are fitted with tyres of the dimensions 225/45 R 19 or 245/35 R 20.
With the X2 by AC Schnitzer even more driving pleasure is possible!