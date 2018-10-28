The BMW X2 is arguably one of those crossovers that have a sports car appeal to go with its raised height. Unlike the X1, to which it shares the title of being the smallest crossover in the lineup, the X2 is a sports activity coupe and quite frankly, it's the SAC that we'd gladly accept with open arms (looking at you X4 and X6).

With that in mind, we didn't think the X2 could become sharper and snazzier, as it's already one good-looking car right out of the assembly line. However, AC Schnitzer did it, and the German tuner has worked its magic to bring the smallest SAC to a whole new level.

More than just aesthetic upgrades, this BMW X2 by AC Schnitzer has some suspension, aerodynamics, and performance upgrades to match its sporty demeanor. Working on the aerodynamics are AC Schnitzer branded front splitter, which is provided as a set with triangular design elements for the standard front apron, increases downforce and traction, along with the rear spoiler.

As for the suspension, the X2 is equipped with AC Schnitzer spring kit that can be lowered from 20-35mm, depending on the owner's specifications. Tailtrims can be had in three options: carbon, chromed, or black. You can also choose between 19- and 20-inch AC1 light alloy rims, which can also come in either two-tone or Anthracite color.

As for the interior, AC Schnitzer brings aluminum accents which can be found in the paddle shifters, the pedals, and the cover for the BMW iDrive Controller.

Of course, performance is among the greatest gifts of AC Schnitzer-tuned BMWs. For the X2, the tuning company dialed up the x/sDrive20d with 190 horsepower (140 kiloWatts) to 222 horsepower (163 kiloWatts). Of course, it will come with AC Schnitzer's mandatory assembly five-year warranty.

Watch the video at the top of this page to see the BMW X2 by AC Schnitzer doing its thing in a motion picture.

Source: AC Schnitzer