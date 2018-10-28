We bet you’ve heard auto enthusiasts saying “they don’t make them like they used to anymore” when talking about new cars and comparing them to their favorite models from the past. That, of course, is not completely true, because modern cars are significantly safer, more eco-friendly, and more economical, not to mention the level of comfort. But, after all, aren’t vehicles made to be driven in first place?

With this question in our heads, we had to find an answer – what drives better and what’s quicker between a new-school hot hatch from South Korea and a sporty BMW 3 Series Coupe from about two decades ago. Thanks to the folks over at CarWow, we now have the answers. It might seem like a stupid drag race, but, believe us, it’s fun.

On the left side is a brand new Hyundai i30 N with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine generating 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts). On the left is a BMW 328i from E36 model generation with a 2.8-liter naturally aspirated inline-six engine and 225 hp (168 kW). Sounds like an easy win for South Korea over Germany, right?

Well, in reality, the situation is different. Thanks mainly to its RWD layout, the Bimmer takes a good advantage shortly after the start. The Hyundai’s more powerful engine helps the hot hatch catch up and in the end, the two cars cross the finish line in the exact same moment. More precisely, 14.7 seconds after the start of the race.

What’s the outcome when the two cars race with a rolling start? What about the brakes? These are probably the more interesting parts of this video, so we won’t spoil them for you. Make sure to watch the whole video. Again, it’s worth it.

Source: CarWow on YouTube