Imagining a V8-powered luxury Bavarian ute.
The first months of 2018 gave us optimistic indications that BMW might eventually join the pickup segment. Dealers of the brand in Australia expressed their willingness to see a Bavarian truck (or a ute as they call them Down Under) to compete against the recently launched Mercedes-Benz X-Class. With truck sales accounting for close to 15 percent on the continent, that makes sense.
However, earlier this month BMW re-confirmed it has no intentions to enter the international premium truck market because it’s too small to warrant a viable business case. According to company executives, only Australia and probably North America have enough of a market to make such a model a profitable offering.
With all that said, the probability of seeing a BMW-badged pickup is probably pretty close to zero percent. Of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t imagine what a hypothetical X7-based truck could look like just for fun. It’s Saturday, after all.
This rendering comes from X-Tomi Design, an independent automotive designer we frequently feature on our virtual pages. There’s no denying the idea for a BMW pickup is weird, to say the least, but everything with the proportions of this vehicle here seems right. Then, why not?
There would be nothing wrong with a luxurious V8-powered premium small truck, aside from the fact that, if it borrows the platform of the X7, it wouldn’t be based on a body-on-frame chassis. BMW’s xDrive system is one of the most advanced AWDs on the market, but even that system won’t be enough to make the pickup a capable off-road machine.
Source: X-Tomi Design