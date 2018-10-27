And why?

Throughout history, a number of older cars have been resurrected by other companies so they can live on. The thing is, cars like the DeLorean DMC-12 and Bugatti EB110 have achieved near-mythical status; the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish has not.

Of course, unlike the DeLorean, the "new" Vanquish was a good car, but we were left scratching our heads when we found out an unknown buyer paid £20 million (approximately $25.6 million at today's rates) to acquire the designs and tooling for the car that was replaced by the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera earlier this year. As well as drawings and factory equipment, the purchase also included 18 months' worth of consulting and support from Aston Martin.

Some cool Aston Martins for sale:

Rare Zagato Aston Is Yours For Lots Of Money
This Aston Martin DB11 Might Be The Most Beautiful Armored Car Ever

While the revelation of the somewhat odd sale came recently, the sale actually happened back in June, and was uncovered deep in Aston Martin's initial public offering perspective (on page 168 of the 321-page document to be exact).

So who's bought the Vanquish plans then? The British sports car maker hasn't revealed who it sold them to, but Automotive News has suggested that Chinese automotive giants Geely could be the mysterious party. Geely bought another British sports car maker, Lotus, last year, and has announced plans to invest more than $2 million in the company, although it appears unlikely that Lotus could add a GT car to its ranks.

A more likely buyer suggested by the news outlet is a high-end tuning outlet like Mansory which centers its business around ruining modifying luxury cars and supercars.

While the Vanquish nameplate is currently shelved in favor of the resurrected DBS name, the badge has been rumored to return on a new mid-engined car from Aston Martin.

Source: Automotive News

Gallery: 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante
38 Photos
2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante

Aston Martin Vanquish

Aston Martin Vanquish
Explore

More photos

Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Zagato
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Zagato
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster spy photos
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Speedster spy photos
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante Spy Shots
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante Spy Shots
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante AM37 Edition by Q
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante AM37 Edition by Q
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante
Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante