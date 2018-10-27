Throughout history, a number of older cars have been resurrected by other companies so they can live on. The thing is, cars like the DeLorean DMC-12 and Bugatti EB110 have achieved near-mythical status; the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish has not.

Of course, unlike the DeLorean, the "new" Vanquish was a good car, but we were left scratching our heads when we found out an unknown buyer paid £20 million (approximately $25.6 million at today's rates) to acquire the designs and tooling for the car that was replaced by the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera earlier this year. As well as drawings and factory equipment, the purchase also included 18 months' worth of consulting and support from Aston Martin.

While the revelation of the somewhat odd sale came recently, the sale actually happened back in June, and was uncovered deep in Aston Martin's initial public offering perspective (on page 168 of the 321-page document to be exact).

So who's bought the Vanquish plans then? The British sports car maker hasn't revealed who it sold them to, but Automotive News has suggested that Chinese automotive giants Geely could be the mysterious party. Geely bought another British sports car maker, Lotus, last year, and has announced plans to invest more than $2 million in the company, although it appears unlikely that Lotus could add a GT car to its ranks.

A more likely buyer suggested by the news outlet is a high-end tuning outlet like Mansory which centers its business around ruining modifying luxury cars and supercars.

While the Vanquish nameplate is currently shelved in favor of the resurrected DBS name, the badge has been rumored to return on a new mid-engined car from Aston Martin.

Source: Automotive News