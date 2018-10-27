Just in time for the reveal of the McLaren Speedtail, the spiritual successor of the F1, James Glickenhaus of the Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus posted a rendered video of the upcoming 004S three-seater supercar on his Facebook.

This is after the $400,000 supercar was revealed almost a year ago by SCG. If you're among those who deposited $40,000 to reserve for the low-volume nameplate, this update would be very well appreciated. The timely rendering shows the supercar from all angles and looks to be the final version of the 004S.

Unfortunately, we tried to find any changes between the previous rendered photos (see gallery below) and the one on the video, but we only found a few things.

First, the base of the stemmed side mirror looks to be moved to a new position, closer to the center rather than the previous design that's close to the windows. The door's shape seems to be altered as well, as the new video shows it to curve towards the front fenders. This is far from the straight design of the previous renderings and puts the SCG shield within the door panels. Lastly, the gap between the body and the front skirt seems to be narrower than before, giving the 004S a more integrated and sleeker look.

Those were the only changes we saw; if you find anything else, don't hesitate to let us know.

SCG is still mum on details about the 004S supercar. However, we know that it will be powered by a biturbo 5.0-liter engine that produces 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque. It will be paired with either a six-speed manual with a gated shifter or an automatic slushbox. And oh, the $400,000 starting price still stands, but that's fine as it's far cheaper than the $2-million SCG003.

Source: James Glickenhaus via Facebook