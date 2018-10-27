What a way to celebrate the 15-year run of the sub-brand.
The first-ever CT6-V sedan and its 550-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo, all-aluminum V6 Blackwing engine have been confirmed for a 2019 debut. It's bound to add to Cadillac V-Series sub-brand, complementing the lineup of luxurious and high-performance cars. However, it looks like it isn't just the CT6-V that will be debuting for the V-Series' 15th year anniversary.
To commemorate the milestone, Cadillac announced that Pedestal Editions of the ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V will be available for the model year 2019.
The ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition and CTS-V Pedestal Edition are more than just design variations of the V-Series models. The CTS-V Pedestal Edition features the Cadillac Bronze Sand Metallic exterior paint that's accentuated with Black Chrome trim and grille plus 19-inch V-Series rims in After Midnight finish with huge red Brembo brake calipers. A carbon fiber package is also available as an option for the CTS-V Pedestal Edition, which includes the front splitter, hood vent, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. Inside, Recaro race-inspired performance seats, as well as performance data and video recorder system, come standard. If that's not enough, you could opt for the luxury package which adds tri-zone climate control, split-folding rear seat with armrest, heated rear outboard seating positions, power rear-window sunshade, manual rear side-window sunshades, 110-volt power outlet, and rear camera mirror.
On the other hand, the ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition also features the Bronze Sand Metallic paint but will come with 18-inchers with red Brembo brake calipers. The best part is, the carbon fiber package is standard to the ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition.
Ordering for the limited-run Pedestal Editions will start by November 2018, with price tags as follows: ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition starts at $77,090, while the CTS-V Pedestal Edition starts at $102,590. Both prices include destination freight charges but excludes tax, title, license and dealer fees. Only 300 Pedestal Editions will be made by Cadillac.
Source: Cadillac
Gallery: 2019 Cadillac V-Series Pedestal Edition
CADILLAC INTRODUCES THE 2019 V-SERIES PEDESTAL EDITION
CELEBRATING 15 YEARS OF V-SERIES WITH EXCLUSIVE NEW COLOR, BRONZE SAND METALLIC
Cadillac today announces the 2019 Pedestal Edition ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V Super Sedan to celebrate the successful first fifteen years (2004-18) of its Cadillac V-Series sub brand. The limited-run models bid a grand farewell to the third generation of ultra-high-performance V-Series models, and open the next major chapter in the sub-brand’s story. In total, 300 Pedestal Editions will be built for sale in the U.S., Canada, and the Middle East.
The special-edition variants are named in tribute to Cadillac V-Series’ time spent at the pinnacle of luxury high-performance.
The Pedestal Edition of the Cadillac ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V Super Sedan features a commemorative application of an all-new exterior color Bronze Sand Metallic, accented with Black Chrome trim and grille surround, V-Series forged light-alloy wheels in After Midnight finish over massive red Brembo® brake calipers, creating a striking exterior presence. The Carbon Fiber Package, standard on every 2019 ATS-V Coupe, is also featured in the Pedestal Edition list of content for the CTS-V super sedan.
Highlighting the interior of the Pedestal Edition are RECARO® race-inspired sport seats in Jet Black semi-aniline leather with new Light Wheat micro-suede inserts, carbon fiber interior trim with bronze threading, the racing-derived and fully-integrated Performance Data Recorder video-data system with COSWORTH Toolbox driver analysis software, the Rear Camera Mirror (CTS-V only) and the next-generation Cadillac user experience infotainment system.
Since 2004, the V-Series sub brand has developed and proven Cadillac’s performance credentials on both the street and race track. Key moments include:
- 2004: The first-ever CTS-V sedan adds a new formula for high-performance to the Cadillac catalog, putting the world on notice that the then-102-year-old luxury brand will serve enthusiastic drivers through authentic engineering and design.
- 2004: The first-ever CTS-V secures the V-Series’ first racing victory in the Speed World Challenge sprint racing series at Sebring International Raceway
- 2008: The all-new, second-generation CTS-V with 556hp sets a then-record lap time for sedans of 7:59.32 on the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife race track in Germany
- 2012: After making its debut in 2011 as the CTS-V.R Coupe race car, Cadillac wins four races in the Pirelli World Challenge (PWC) series and secures the Driver and Manufacturer Championships
- 2015: The third-generation Cadillac V-Series models debut with a surprise: the ATS-V arrives as a Coupe and Sedan with the first-ever V-Series V6 powerplant: the LF4 Twin Turbo V6 engine with 464 horsepower, providing better all-round performance than the second-generation CTS-V and a top track speed of 189mph. Meanwhile, the third-generation CTS-V raises the bar in its own category with all-new design, lightweight architecture, and a staggering 640 horsepower.
- 2015: The ATS-V.R Coupe race car debuts in the PWC series with Johnny O’Connell winning four rounds to secure the Driver’s Championship
- 2017: Cadillac re-enters the world of professional endurance prototype sports car racing with the Cadillac DPi-V.R in the IMSA series, securing the brand’s first-ever Manufacturer Championship in the sport
- 2018: Cadillac repeats as the 2018 IMSA Prototype Manufacturer Champion. Expansion of the V-Series sub brand with the debut of the 2019 CT6-V.
Looking to the next chapter of growth and development for the V-Series, 2019 will see Cadillac release the first-ever Cadillac CT6-V super sedan. The CT6-V is the largest V-Series model to-date and boasts famous Cadillac ride quality, yet embodies the driving characteristics of a compact high-performance sedan thanks to a finely-focused V-Series engineering approach, not to mention its performance tuned Magnetic Ride Control system. The CT6-V possesses a Cadillac estimated 550 horsepower thanks to its all-new Cadillac Blackwing™ Twin Turbo V8 engine, and spectacular traction as the first-ever V-Series model with all-wheel drive. Complimenting the all-wheel drive system are all-wheel steering and a limited slip differential, all of which enable the CT6-V to demonstrate impeccable handling, linear response, and razor-sharp steering control.
Ordering for the 2019 Cadillac V-Series Pedestal Edition begins the first week of November 2018, with production commencing later that month. MSRP pricing for the 2019 ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition starts at $77,090, and $102,590 for the 2019 CTS-V Pedestal Edition. Both prices include destination freight charges but excludes tax, title, license and dealer fees.
2019 CADIILLAC CTS-V Pedestal Edition
The 2019 Cadillac CTS-V Pedestal Edition super sedan includes the following equipment, in addition to standard CTS-V features:
- Cadillac Bronze Sand Metallic exterior paint
- 19-inch V-Series in After Midnight finish
- Carbon Fiber Package:
- Carbon fiber front splitter
- Carbon fiber hood vent
- Carbon fiber rear spoiler
- Carbon fiber rear diffuser
- Luxury Package:
- Tri-zone climate control
- Split-folding rear seat with armrest
- Heated rear outboard seating positions
- Power rear-window sunshade
- Manual rear side-window sunshades
- 110-volt power outlet
- Rear Camera Mirror
- RECARO® race-inspired performance seats
- Performance Data and Video Recorder system
- Red Brembo® high-performance brake calipers
The 2019 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition include the following features:
- Cadillac Bronze Sand Metallic exterior paint
- Serialized certificate of authenticity
- 18” V-Series wheels in After Midnight finish
- Carbon Fiber Package (standard on ATS-V Coupe):
- Carbon fiber front splitter
- Carbon fiber hood vent
- Carbon fiber rear spoiler
- Carbon fiber rear diffuser
- Red Brembo® high-performance brake calipers
- RECARO® race-inspired performance seats
- Next-generation Cadillac user experience
All 2019 Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V models include tuition and luxury accommodation at the 2-day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain (offer valid for 1 year, reserved for the original owner of each new, unused model year 2017 and newer Cadillac ATS-V and CTS-V models).