The first-ever CT6-V sedan and its 550-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo, all-aluminum V6 Blackwing engine have been confirmed for a 2019 debut. It's bound to add to Cadillac V-Series sub-brand, complementing the lineup of luxurious and high-performance cars. However, it looks like it isn't just the CT6-V that will be debuting for the V-Series' 15th year anniversary.

To commemorate the milestone, Cadillac announced that Pedestal Editions of the ATS-V Coupe and CTS-V will be available for the model year 2019.

The ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition and CTS-V Pedestal Edition are more than just design variations of the V-Series models. The CTS-V Pedestal Edition features the Cadillac Bronze Sand Metallic exterior paint that's accentuated with Black Chrome trim and grille plus 19-inch V-Series rims in After Midnight finish with huge red Brembo brake calipers. A carbon fiber package is also available as an option for the CTS-V Pedestal Edition, which includes the front splitter, hood vent, rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. Inside, Recaro race-inspired performance seats, as well as performance data and video recorder system, come standard. If that's not enough, you could opt for the luxury package which adds tri-zone climate control, split-folding rear seat with armrest, heated rear outboard seating positions, power rear-window sunshade, manual rear side-window sunshades, 110-volt power outlet, and rear camera mirror.

On the other hand, the ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition also features the Bronze Sand Metallic paint but will come with 18-inchers with red Brembo brake calipers. The best part is, the carbon fiber package is standard to the ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition.

Ordering for the limited-run Pedestal Editions will start by November 2018, with price tags as follows: ATS-V Coupe Pedestal Edition starts at $77,090, while the CTS-V Pedestal Edition starts at $102,590. Both prices include destination freight charges but excludes tax, title, license and dealer fees. Only 300 Pedestal Editions will be made by Cadillac.

Source: Cadillac