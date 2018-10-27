Game hunting may be an old art, but it's still a well-received hobby in many parts of the world. If you're into this hobby for the big boys, you know that one of your many qualms would be finding the vehicle that you would be using to reach your destination. Off-roaders are among the first to come out of the list (for obvious reasons), however, we found one that's specifically made for game hunting, and it's a Mercedes.

Found on Uncrate, the Mercedes-Benz Gruma Hunter X-Class pickup truck is made by Gruma automobile – a German aftermarket shop that specializes in tailor-making vehicles to be used by hunters.

The Mercedes Gruma Hunter X-Class isn't your "typical" pickup truck from the German marque. It's dressed up to suit the specific needs of game hunters. Aesthetically, the modified pickup truck is fitted with Bollards alloy rims, front bar, side bar, and roll bar. More than just to make the X-Class look tougher, these parts allow the vehicle to be ready to go anywhere your hunting takes you. It's also fitted with underside protection and tachogenerator for it to be more capable to do its intended use.

Aside from those, the Mercedes Gruma Hunter X-Class can be optioned with front and rear winch, a dog crate, a tailgate-mounted rifle compartment and holder, a mobile cleaner Aqua2go Pro, the Lazer Lamps Utility-80, and storage space on the bunk. You also have the option to use the roof as an elevated platform that you can use during the hunt. Pretty nifty.

Lastly, and our favorite, you can choose to foil the whole X-Class with either camouflage or Matte Green color wrap. For what, you ask? Well, it makes the X-Class capable to hide from the game's sight with its less reflective material.

Source: Uncrate