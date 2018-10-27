The Alpina brand has been synonymous to exclusive BMW vehicles that aren't only aesthetically exciting but performance-wise as well. It works hand-in-hand with the Bavarian brand in developing its limited edition, high-performance cars, so much so, that Germany's Ministry of Transport considers Alpina as an automobile manufacturer and not just an aftermarket tuner.

One of the most exciting creations of Alpina is the B4 S, which packs 440 horsepower (324 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (660 Newton-meters) of torque – figures that are a tad greater than your "typical" M4 Coupe. Now, if you find that rather bland, you can choose to be one of the sub-hundred owners of the Alpina B4 S Edition 99.

Available in both Coupe and Convertible trims, the B4 S Edition 99 gets the same 3.0-liter straight-six cylinder biturbo power plant of the normal B4 S. It is, however, dialed up a bit with output figures reaching 446 hp (332 kW). With this number and the drivetrain's "midrange pulling power," the B4 S Edition 99 promises a phenomenal driving experience with its omnipresent torque delivery.

The B4 S Edition 99's top speed is at 188 miles per hour (303 kilometers per hour) for its all-wheel-drive Coupe version (left-hand drive exclusive), with a 0 to 62 miles per hour acceleration rate of 3.9 seconds. The Coupe rear-wheel-drive version can reach up to 190 mph (306 kph), but the acceleration rate is naturally tapered down to 4.3 seconds. If you'd like to go top-down, the rear-wheel-drive Convertible edition has a maximum speed of 189 mph (304 kph).

Subtle aesthetic updates inside and out give the B4 S Edition 99 distinction from the regular B4 S. These include the Alpina badge, the multi-spoke rims, the quad-exhaust system, and the exclusively-numbered Edition 99 plaque in the engine bay and a decal by the dashboard.

As previously mentioned, Alpina will only make 99 units of the B4 S Edition 99 to be sold worldwide. You can order one right now but unit deliveries will start by Q2 of 2019.

Source: Alpina