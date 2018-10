ZB Customs and NASCAR racer Kurt Busch team up to customize an F-150 Lariat Sport 4x2 SuperCab. The result of this collaboration is a pickup packing 1,000 horsepower.

To make such ample power, the tuner adds a twin-turbo kit to the 5.0-liter V8 and fits forged pistons to handle the output. Other performance upgrades include an Eaton Detroit Truetrac locker ad eight-piston Brembo brakes.

The truck also looks the part thanks to 4.5-inch wider fenders. The tuner also fits carbon fiber parts for the spoiler and splitter. Things look cool inside thanks to the alligator leather that covers the seats, steering wheel, and armrests.