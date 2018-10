This Ford Ranger concept was built for overlanding. Dubbed Base Camp (similar to the Nissan Titan, interestingly), the concept gains a ton of off-road accessories. The Yakima heavy-duty rack kit by Outpost, SkyRise rooftop tent, eyebolts and load stops, heavy-duty hook straps, and recovery track mount are among the most noticeable.

But it’s more than just skin deep. Base Camp makes do with a Borla exhaust setup, a BDS suspension, a Fox three-inch lift kit, and a set of 18-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires. Power comes from the same turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four engine found in the base model.