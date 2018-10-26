Roush has long been a factory-backed performance dynamo for Blue Oval fans, notably for fire-breathing Mustangs but the tuner also tinkers with the F-150. Now there’s a new performance pickup on the block in the form of the 2018 Roush F-150 Nitemare, and there’s more to it than a menacing shade of black.

The half-ton pickup gets a host of visual and performance upgrades, including a supercharged version of Ford’s 5.0-liter Coyote V8 that develops 650 horsepower (485 kilowatts). The power punch is part of the company’s TVS R2650 Supercharger Package that includes a bevy of items, some of which are a new induction system, a whopping big intercooler, bigger throttle body, a Roush-designed aluminum intake manifold, and an ECU tune to make it all work together. A Roush exhaust system adds a bit of power as well, not to mention the aural delights that come with V8 horsepower.

On the aesthetic side, the Nitemare gets a Roush-specific front clip that swaps out the stock grille and bumper cover for new components. Wheels are upgraded to 22-inchers with a body-matching black finish wearing low-profile rubber. The trademark Roush hockey stripes go onto the sides, with Roush branding found on stickers and badges throughout the truck. Optional add-ons for the Nitemare include a full leather interior upgrade, a tonneau cover for the bed, an off-road utility kit, console vault, and a dual-tip active exhaust system to keep things quiet or loud, depending on whether or not your neighbors like you.

The Nitemare package starts at $16,999, which of course doesn’t include the cost of the F-150. The neat thing about a Roush is that you can buy them through select Ford dealerships, and despite the hefty horsepower increase, it’s still supported by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Source: Roush Performance