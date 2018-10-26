Let’s address the elephant in the room; Mopar is bringing something big to SEMA. Earlier this week, the company sent out a teaser that showed elephant footprints (pawprints?) and a shadowy vehicle that vaguely resembled the Dodge Challenger. But now we have some more detail to work with.

The video above is a bit more revealing than the list. This time we see the roof of what appears to be either a classic Dodge Challenger, a Plymouth Roadrunner, or something similar. The top shot is followed by a foggy front-on view of the vehicle, and a CGI elephant stomping its way into the background. The caption, "Something Big Is Coming" promises that this build will undoubtedly be something special.

There isn’t enough info to tell us exactly what Mopar will be bringing to SEMA… but we have some guesses. The first video shows cat pawprints beneath the elephant footprints, which suggests this could be an even more insane Hellcat option. But given the car in the video is definitely a classic, it could be a new Hellcat-based crate option for classic Mopar cars (dubbed elephant).

We can speculate all we want, but we won’t know exactly what Mopar is teasing until it makes its debut at SEMA next week. Doors to the Las Vegas Convention Center will fling open on October 30.

But this isn’t the only demonic Mopar product making its debut in the Sin City. Aftermarket specialists at Speedkore will unveil their carbon-fiber bodied, twin-turbocharged Demon producing 1,400 horsepower (1,043 kilowatts) at SEMA. Check out everything that’s coming to SEMA ahead of the show’s opening next week.

Source: Dodge