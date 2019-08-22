They’re rolling Mopar advertisements.
The SEMA Show is the go-to venue for automakers and aftermarket tuners alike that want to show off their latest and greatest automotive accessories. Concepts to finished products descend upon Las Vegas for several days of automotive extravagance. And Ram isn’t missing out on the action, bringing 14 personalized rides to the show. But there are two the automaker is highlighting before the show even begins – Rebel and Big Horn “Low Down” concepts. Both will be on display during the show at the brand’s 15,345-square-foot exhibit.
The Ram 1500 Rebel concept showcases both Mopar accessories and conceptual products. The Rebel sports a custom blue exterior color called Rebel Smoke. To add to the trucks tough aesthetic is a Moper lift kit that raises the Ram two inches for additional ground clearance. The Mopar Ram Airflow cold-air intake gives the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 an undisclosed performance bump.
Thirty-five-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires wrap around 18-inch satin black wheels on the Rebel. Other exterior upgrades include Mopar off-road running boards, a conceptual performance hood, and a Ram bar in the bed with five five-inch LED lights attached. Other features include a conceptual rear spare tire carrier, Mopar rear bed step, spray-in bedliner, Mopar five-inch gloss black exhaust tips, and black satin graphics. Inside, there’s a conceptual pedal kit, wireless charging, all-weather floor mats, and brushed and polished door sill guards. More than 200 Mopar parts and accessories are on the Rebel concept.
The Ram 1500 Big Horn “Low Down” is the Rebel’s polar opposite, with a prototype suspension that lowers the truck by two inches. The 22-inch wheels with gloss black and brass monkey color accents, give the 1500 Big Horn a sleek appearance. One of the truck’s stand-out features is the one-piece Mopar hard tonneau cover, which is painted in gloss black. The Big Horn sports a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 and a Mopar Ram Airflow cold-air intake, as well.
All Ram and Big Horn badging is colored gloss black while the exterior is two-tone – black and silver. Mopar conceptual wheel flares are painted the same silver color. Glass black five-inch exhaust tips complete the exterior look. Inside, the Big Horn sports all-weather floor mats, a conceptual pedal kit, and brushed and polished door sill guards.
Expect SEMA to have a host of cool reveals ranging from wild concepts to production-ready accessories, and these two trucks aren’t the only thing coming from Mopar.
Mopar to Showcase Customized Ram 1500 Trucks at SEMA
October 26, 2018 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Mopar is giving a sneak-peek preview of two modified Ram 1500 trucks that will be featured in the Mopar exhibit at the 2018 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show. The event is the premier automotive specialty products trade show in the world and is scheduled to take place October 30 – November 2 in Las Vegas.
The pickup trucks, customized with a combination of Mopar production and prototype parts and accessories, are two of 14 personalized rides, as well as hundreds of Mopar products, that will be on display in the brand’s 15,345-square-foot exhibit in the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Mopar will also announce more news at its annual SEMA press briefing, which will take place on Tuesday, October 30, at 7:26 p.m. ET/4:26 p.m. PT. The presentation can be viewed live online at https://livestream.com/FCALive/MoparSEMA2018.
“The SEMA Show is truly the greatest stage for our brand to demonstrate what owners and enthusiasts can create with a little imagination and a selection of Mopar parts and accessories,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Parts & Service (Mopar) and Passenger Car Brands, FCA - North America. “There is a method to our SEMA madness — we use this show as a venue to gauge enthusiast interest in prototype parts that may become production offerings in the future.”
Mopar-modified Ram 1500 Rebel Concept
Mopar pulled from its palette more than 200 parts and accessories for the all-new Ram 1500 and also bolted on select concept products to reinforce the already off-road capable personality of the Ram 1500 Rebel.
The Ram 1500 Rebel is painted a custom neutral blue, nicknamed “Rebel Smoke,” and is outfitted for the trail with a Mopar lift kit that raises the Ram two inches for enhanced off-road clearance. One-piece cast-aluminum black Mopar off-road running boards provide easy ingress and egress. Mopar Satin Black 18 x 8-inch cast-aluminum beadlock wheels are trimmed with “Rebel Smoke” body-color wheel rings and wrapped with 35-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires, putting proper traction and tread to the trail. Production wheel flares and Grey Metallic skid plates deliver an extra dose of off-road protection.
A Mopar conceptual performance hood covers the 5.7-liter HEMI® engine, which receives an additional performance bump thanks to the Mopar “Ram Airflow” cold-air intake system, stamped up front with a molded R-A-M logo. The appearance of the performance hood pops even more with a Grey Metallic Mopar graphic and a Ram 1500 HEMI badge for those who want to share with the world what’s underneath. All vehicle badging has been turned Grey Metallic.
A Ram Bar in the bed acts as a mounting location for five 5-inch LED lights that illuminate the trail at a bright 4,800 lumens each. The bed also incorporates a conceptual rear spare tire carrier, Mopar rear bed step and black spray-in bedliner. Satin Black Rebel graphics from Mopar dress up the bed sides and Mopar 5-inch Gloss Black exhaust tips complete the rear custom touches.
Inside, soft and hard interior trim has been transformed to carry a black monochromatic look, a distinct change from the standard red anodized Rebel trim. Mopar accessories complete the interior, including all-weather mats, brushed and polished door sill guards with the R-A-M logo, wireless charging and a conceptual pedal kit.
Ram 1500 Big Horn “Low Down” Concept
The Ram 1500 Big Horn “Low Down” is Mopar-modified with slammed-to-the-street style and unique, clean exterior flourishes.
The “Low Down” builds off the Ram 1500 Big Horn trim level. The concept features a custom “Brassphault” color palette and the upper body, including the Mopar conceptual performance hood, is custom Gloss Black. The lower body is Billet Silver and a thin Brass Monkey stripe wraps around the Ram, serving as both an accent point and a dividing line. All Ram and Big Horn exterior badging is colored Gloss Black.
The Ram 1500 “Low Down” is dropped two inches closer to the street by a prototype lowering kit, providing a more aggressive stance and appearance. The “Low Down” rides on 22-inch oversized production wheels colored custom Gloss Black with Brass Monkey accents to connect with the exterior color theme. Mopar conceptual wheel flares are smoothed out and painted to match the Billet Silver lower body.
The one-piece Mopar hard tonneau cover stands out in body color Gloss Black as do the 5-inch exhaust tips. Heading inside, Mopar accessories include Mopar all-weather mats, brushed and polished door sill guards with the R-A-M logo and conceptual bright pedal kits.
The “Low Down” packs a 5.7-liter HEMI engine under the performance hood and is augmented with a Mopar “Ram Airflow” cold-air intake system featuring the R-A-M logo molded at the front.