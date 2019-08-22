The SEMA Show is the go-to venue for automakers and aftermarket tuners alike that want to show off their latest and greatest automotive accessories. Concepts to finished products descend upon Las Vegas for several days of automotive extravagance. And Ram isn’t missing out on the action, bringing 14 personalized rides to the show. But there are two the automaker is highlighting before the show even begins – Rebel and Big Horn “Low Down” concepts. Both will be on display during the show at the brand’s 15,345-square-foot exhibit.

The Ram 1500 Rebel concept showcases both Mopar accessories and conceptual products. The Rebel sports a custom blue exterior color called Rebel Smoke. To add to the trucks tough aesthetic is a Moper lift kit that raises the Ram two inches for additional ground clearance. The Mopar Ram Airflow cold-air intake gives the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 an undisclosed performance bump.

Thirty-five-inch Goodyear DuraTrac tires wrap around 18-inch satin black wheels on the Rebel. Other exterior upgrades include Mopar off-road running boards, a conceptual performance hood, and a Ram bar in the bed with five five-inch LED lights attached. Other features include a conceptual rear spare tire carrier, Mopar rear bed step, spray-in bedliner, Mopar five-inch gloss black exhaust tips, and black satin graphics. Inside, there’s a conceptual pedal kit, wireless charging, all-weather floor mats, and brushed and polished door sill guards. More than 200 Mopar parts and accessories are on the Rebel concept.

Gallery: Ram 1500 SEMA Concepts

9 Photos

The Ram 1500 Big Horn “Low Down” is the Rebel’s polar opposite, with a prototype suspension that lowers the truck by two inches. The 22-inch wheels with gloss black and brass monkey color accents, give the 1500 Big Horn a sleek appearance. One of the truck’s stand-out features is the one-piece Mopar hard tonneau cover, which is painted in gloss black. The Big Horn sports a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 and a Mopar Ram Airflow cold-air intake, as well.

All Ram and Big Horn badging is colored gloss black while the exterior is two-tone – black and silver. Mopar conceptual wheel flares are painted the same silver color. Glass black five-inch exhaust tips complete the exterior look. Inside, the Big Horn sports all-weather floor mats, a conceptual pedal kit, and brushed and polished door sill guards.

Expect SEMA to have a host of cool reveals ranging from wild concepts to production-ready accessories, and these two trucks aren’t the only thing coming from Mopar.

Source: Ram