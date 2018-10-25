A YouTuber may have discovered the first image of the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500R. With a bevy of louvers in the hood and gaping maw of a front end, it looks like quite an aggressive machine. We can't get too excited yet, though, because the Stang It Up video description admits "as for now, these images aren’t confirmed to be 100% authentic" and says the image comes "from a Ford commercial."

The GT500R appears to have even wider front fenders than the standard GT500. Rather than extending the front fascia, the designers create two massive intakes that would likely direct air to the brakes. Maybe Ford is contracting with Gilette for the R's hood because the strip of louvers looks straight off of a multi-blade razor. It appears there are two cuts in the rear fenders for cooling the discs back there. A modest spoiler also sticks up from the trunk.

An alleged image of the standard GT500 recently leaked that showed the muscle car during a presentation. It didn't look nearly as aggressive as the new purported photo of the GT500R by lacking this machine's wider fenders and inlets at the rear.

Rumors indicate the regular GT500 has a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 making between 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 720hp (537 kW), possibly even as much as 750 hp (559 kW). It allegedly runs through the Ford GT's dual-clutch gearbox. The ample intakes on the GT500R might let Ford's engineers turn up the boost even higher.

The GT500 will debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January. The GT500R will possibly be there, too.

Source: Stang It Up via YouTube via Auto Evolution