The next-generation Hyundai HB20 isn't expected to launch until the latter half of 2019, but the Korean automaker will give us a glimpse of the new model by way of the Saga concept. The battery-electric-vehicle concept is slated to debut at the Sao Paulo auto show.

Sporting new exterior styling and a nearly two-inch (50 millimeter) longer wheelbase, the next HB20 is anticipated to offer notably more interior room relative to today's car. Improvements to rear-seat space ought to help the HB20 better compete with vehicles such as the Volkswagen Polo and the next-generation Chevrolet Onix.

Unlike the battery-electric Saga concept, the new HB20 will continue to rely on internal combustion for momentum. Look for today's 1.0-liter inline-3 and 1.6-liter inline-four to carryover with minor improvements. Meanwhile, the available turbocharged 1.0-liter inline-3 is expected to benefit from the addition of direct injection, which ought to improve the mill's straight-line performance and fuel efficiency. An SUV-inspired HB20X may also join the lineup and will crib styling cues from the Saga concept.

Regardless, the Saga and the HB20 it teases will likely have little impact on the U.S. market, where the Accent serves as the brand's entry-level model. Nevertheless, we could see Hyundai sending the small city car to our shores as a competitor to vehicles such as the Chevrolet Spark and the Mitsubishi Mirage.

We'll know more about the Saga concept at next month's Sao Paulo auto show. If these teasers are anything to by, though, then the next HB20 is sure to be an attractive-looking little hatch.

Source: Hyundai