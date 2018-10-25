Volkswagen's SUV range grows larger with the introduction of its smallest entry yet because the brand is launching the tiny T-Cross. It won't be available in the United States, but prices in Europe will start at 17,975 euros ($20,450 at current exchange rates).

The T-Cross is 161.8 inches (4.11 meters) long and rides on the automaker's compact A0 version of the MQB platform that underpins models like the VW Polo, Audi A1, SEAT Ibiza, and SEAT Arona crossover. The styling makes it look like a smaller version of the VW T-Roc.

The T-Cross comes standard with a 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that's available with either 94 horsepower (70 kilowatts) or 113 hp (85 kW). In addition, there's a 1.6-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder with 94 hp. Shortly after the launch, a gas-fueled 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 148 hp (110 kW) will join the lineup, too.

Depending on the engine, the little SUV comes with a five- or six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. All versions of the T-Cross are front-wheel drive.

Inside, the rear seats can slide 5.5 inches (14 cm). Depending on their position, the cargo area can hold 13.6 cubic feet (385 liters) to 16.07 cubic feet (455 liters). Putting the rear seats down increases the cargo space to 45.24 cubic feet (1,281 liters). Buyers who need even more room can spec an optional folding front passenger seat, too.

The base T-Cross is a fairly simple machine with standard features like a radio, height-adjustable driver's seat, and power windows. Despite the relatively basic standard equipment, all examples of the T-Cross come with lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and an anti-collision system with pedestrian detection. The nicer Life trim level adds a multifunction steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, air conditioning, an adjustable cargo floor, and a storage box in the center console. The top Style variant also includes LED headlights, a leather steering wheel, ambient lighting, sport seats in front, automatic climate control, and 17-inch wheels.

Buyers can add more amenities to the SUV by choosing options like a digital instrument panel, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display, keyless start, adaptive cruise control, high-beam assist, and a Beats sound system.