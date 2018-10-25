After what seemed like an endless stream of teaser photos and videos, Volkswagen is finally unveiling the first-ever T-Cross small SUV. The automaker is holding an official debut event and is livestreaming it so that everybody can watch the grand premiere of what could become one of the best-selling models of the brand.

What do we know about the crossover so far? It’s going to be based on the Polo hatch and will virtually be a Polo on stilts. The T-Cross will also share most of its components with the popular model, including the overall interior layout with a fully digital instrument cluster, engine lineup, and advanced electronic systems.

Despite its small size, the baby VW will be one of the most practical and roomy vehicles in the segment, offering a cargo area of between 13.6 cubic feet (385 liters) and 16.07 cubic feet (455 liters) depending on the position of the rear seats. If you fold flat them, the cargo area will expand to 45.24 cubic feet (1,281 liters).

