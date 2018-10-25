Hide press release Show press release

The new BMW X5 with M Performance Parts.





Extensive range of M Performance Parts for the new BMW X5 as Original BMW Accessories. Motor racing technology and appearance for the latest generation of the BMW X family's founding model.

Munich. Like its predecessors and indeed the entire BMW X model family, the fourth generation of the BMW X5 (combined fuel consumption 11.6-6.0 l/100 km; combined CO2emissions: 264–158 g/km; provisional figures*) combines impressive off-road performance with outstanding driving dynamics quality on the road. With an extensive range of M Performance Parts for the new premium SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle), BMW now in particular addresses those customers who wish to selectively refine the vehicle's sporty character and give this aspect further emphasise the character. The M Performance Parts available through the Original BMW Accessories programme will be available right on time for the worldwide market launch of the BMW X5 in March 2019.

Development of the full range of M Performance Parts has always drawn on the extensive motor racing expertise of BMW M GmbH. All components are perfectly matched – both with each other and with the specific properties of each model. In this way, they not only give the vehicle concerned a more striking, dynamic appearance but also serve a functional purpose. The features have a positive impact on the vehicle’s aerodynamic properties, for instance, or contribute additionally to the intelligent lightweight concept.

The numerous exterior components in carbon fibre make for a more pronounced appearance.

The M Performance exterior components in carbon fibre are especially effective in creating a particularly striking look in the BMW X5 that is clearly inspired by motor racing. They are all characterised by the honeycomb structure that is so typical of carbon fibre reinforced plastic. Finished by hand and sealed with a clear finish, the components are given a final high-gloss polish for an impressive depth effect. For example, the air intake trim element for the standard bumper and the front winglets not only visually enhance the front section, they also highlight the breadth of the SAV model. At the rear, the same applies to the rear winglets and the rear diffuser. The range of M exterior components in carbon fibre is rounded off with exterior mirror caps.

Finally, M Performance side sill foils in black matt are available for further enhancement of the vehicle’s sporty external look. They run from the front to the rear wheel arch along the entire lower sill and are branded with the M Performance inscription.



All-terrain wheels available from BMW as M Performance Parts for the first time.

For customers who prefer to highlight and make use of the off-road capabilities of their BMW X5, the 20'' M light alloy wheel Star Spoke 748 M with all-terrain tyres is now available for the fourth generation of the BMW X5. The colour BMW M logo is especially eye-catching due to the fact that the rim is finished in sporty matt black. The specific rim design combined with the striking tread design of the all-terrain tyre reflects both robustness and stability. This new wheel/tyre combination also offers good rid comfort and is approved for use in winter.

Optional 22-inch tyres are also available for customers, that include a set of wheels from the M Performance Parts range. The 22" M Performance light alloy wheel Start Spoke 749 M with rolled rim well (flow forming) is about one kilogram lighter than a comparable wheel of the same size due to the special manufacturing technique used. All in all, the unsprung masses are reduced by approx. four kilograms as a result, which impacts positively on driving dynamics and turn-in response.

Weight-optimised design also characterises the M Performance sports brake: the 4-piston fixed calipers on the front axle are made of aluminium, for example. Meanwhile the inner-vented and perforated M Performance brake discs – which are larger than in the serial brakes (19 inches) – ensure improved thermal resilience and therefore an increased braking effect even in extreme conditions. The brake calipers finished in red visually highlight the M Performance sports brake – and especially striking feature in conjunction with wheels that have an open rim design such as the M Performance light alloy wheel Star Spoke 749 M.

Carbon fibre look and motor racing functionality on the inside, too.

A wide selection of M Performance components derived from and inspired by motor racing is also available for the interior of the new BMW X5, once again providing both visual and functional enhancement. The M Performance steering wheel ensures the driver has secure control over the dynamic SAV at all times, for example. This is due to the extremely high-grip Alcantara handling area with large thumbrests and special underlining for excellent stability and a direct steering feel. In addition to standard details such as the red centre marking at the 12 o’clock position and the silver-grey, hand-sewn cross-stitch, the M Performance steering wheel is also available with M Performance steering wheel trim in carbon fibre with M Performance inscription and Alcantara insert. To match this, the shift paddles can also be selected in an M Performance finish featuring carbon fabric instead of the standard chrome surface.

It is also possible to give the driver’s workplace a motor racing look and feel in areas that are outside the direct field of vision in the new BMW X5. Contributing factors here are the M Performance floor mats with M Performance inscription, a pennant in the typical M colours and a surround in leather look including decorative seam in contrasting colours, as well as pedal pads and footrest in stainless steel. The asymmetrical profiles of the latter underscore the striking motor racing look.

Drive Analyser for comprehensive driving style analysis.

The M Performance Drive Analyser is available to those wanting to achieve motor racing optimisation not just in the BMW X5 itself but also in terms of their own driving style. It consists of an OBD stick, which is plugged into the on-board diagnosis socket, and a smartphone app. The Drive Analyser is derived directly from motor racing: it provides the driver with all the main driving dynamics data, offering extensive and professional logging and analysis options. It also enables trip recording on a smartphone video camera, driving data logging and route tracking based on GPS position data.

A love of motor racing in general and M Performance products in particular can also be expressed by means of features that are not directly connected with the driving experience in the new BMW X5 itself. The M Performance slide set for the BMW LED door projectors enables the BMW M logo or other motifs relating to M Performance to be projected onto the asphalt when getting in and out of the car, for example. The M Performance key wallet made of high-quality Alcantara with carbon fibre insert can by firmly attached to the vehicle key by means of a hexagon socket screw in M light blue, thereby protecting it from scratches and damage. The same combination of looks and function is provided by the M Performance tyre bags made of high-quality and highly resilient plastic: these protect the wheels from soiling during transport and storage.