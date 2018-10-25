After months of rumors and speculations, we’re happy to report that Hyundai has finally approved a standalone flagship sports car from its N performance division. The green light confirmation comes from Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President High Performance Vehicles & Motorsport Division at the South Korean manufacturer.

"Behind the scenes, we are working hard on a 'halo model' – as a flagship model for the N brand. This is going to be a great machine, something nobody expects from Hyundai, something really exotic," Schemera told AutoRAI.nl in a recent interview.

At this early stage of development, it’s not clear what kind of car the engineers are working on. Hyundai’s exec hinted it will be something similar to the RM 16 N concept we've seen testing, but that’s just the general design and engineering direction.

"Whether it will be a limited edition or not, we can unfortunately neither confirm nor deny. In any case, it will be a car in the super sports segment. Think of the Hyundai RM16 and you have a bit of an idea of what is possible," Schemera added.

Apparently, the internal debates within the company have concluded the so-called halo car should be a two-seat sports car rather than a performance large sedan in the same vein as the Kia Stinger and Genesis G70. We’ll just keep our fingers crossed for a Veloster-sized mid-engine hot hatch with rear-wheel drive.

In his interview, Schemera also confirmed Hyundai N will rely on electrification even in its short-term future. Moreover, the performance division is currently investigating further expanding its lineup with an i20 N and a Kona N, but both haven’t been approved for production yet.

Source: AutoRAI.nl