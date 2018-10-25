Rolls-Royce has teamed up with world-famous jewelers Fabergé to create a new Spirit of Ecstasy-themed egg. Designed around the British car manufacturer’s hood mascot, the egg “celebrates the history, heritage, and legend for which both Rolls-Royce and Fabergé have been revered.”

The egg was hand-built by Fabergé, which rose to fame after building 50 Imperial Easter eggs for the Russian royal family between 1885 and 1916.

Standing just 16 centimeters (6.3 inches) tall and weighing in at around 400 grams (0.88 pounds), the Rolls-Royce egg is the second in a line of eggs dubbed Imperial Class – a category reserved for Faberge’s top-end creations.

The somewhat minimalist design sees the Spirit of Ecstasy encased in a protective cage of rose gold boughs, which open at the touch of a hidden lever. Once lowered, the boughs form a chalice around the Spirit of Ecstasy and reveal their amethyst lining, as well as the 10 karats of round white diamonds that line their inside edges.

The mechanism that opens the egg’s arms sits inside an 18-karat white gold plinth, which is lined with purple enamel and supports the frosted crystal statue in the center. The egg will eventually reside with an unnamed collector of both Rolls-Royce cars and Faberge eggs, but Rolls-Royce has announced that it will first go on public display in Fabergé’s London window over Christmas.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce’s CEO, commented: “The Spirit of Ecstasy Fabergé egg was born from an intrinsic desire to further the realms of bespoke personalization. Responding to the continuing demands of patrons in search of unique and cherished possessions, a designer at the House of Rolls-Royce sketched an Egg, igniting a fascination that will undoubtedly become one of the most collectible items of modern times.”

Source: Rolls-Royce