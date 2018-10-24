BMW teased the new 8 Series for what seemed like an eternity before finally bringing the big coupe back to life. We’ve experienced something similar with the droptop version, never mind the hopped up M8 and four-door Gran Coupe. Our friends over at Roadshow had occasion to speak with BMW representatives during a recent media event, and learned the roofless 8 will debut next month at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

We’ve been watching a gradual striptease of the convertible prototype over recent months, with the most recent spy shots hiding just a few areas on the decklid of the elegant grand tourer. When the camo wrap gets that thin a reveal is usually just around the corner, and in this case, the corner will be turned at the end of November when media days begin at the LA show.

12 Photos

The info doesn’t stop with the convertible, however. Roadshow also learned the four-door Gran Coupe should hit dealerships in the summer of 2019, and M versions should be available around that time as well. Details on the reveal dates for those models aren't known, but still, there won’t be much longer to wait. Since BMW’s previous 8 Series never got a convertible top or the M treatment – at least not officially – we’re very keen to see the new version in action.

Even without an infusion of power from the M division, the 8 Series isn’t exactly a slouch. It packs a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and can rip to 60 mph in less than 4 seconds. Cutting off the roof invariably adds weight once all the mechanical components and extra chassis strengthening are factored in, so we don’t expect the convertible to be quite as fast. Still, this large grand touring dynamo should be a good fit for the LA scene when the final pieces of camo finally come off.

Source: CNet Roadshow