Detroit-based boutique automaker Mil-Spec is committed to keeping the very brash, very American, and very awesome Hummer H1 on our roads. To this, we say thank you. Their latest vehicle, the 004, grabs the baton from previous H1 builds and drives with it to a new place altogether.

Specific to the 004 is a baja-inspired theme, complete with “Desert Tan” exterior paint scheme, massive 40-inch tires, and duck canvas/black leather interior. The 004 is also the second inventoried unit available to the public in a four-door hardtop configuration, built with T6 aircraft grade aluminum.

The street-legal battleship is powered by MSA’s Duramax 6.6-liter V8 producing 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) and 1,000 pound-feet (1,355 Newton-meters) of torque, backed by an Allison 1000 six-speed transmission. Outside, a 12,000 pound-capable Warn Winch package, heavy duty rear step bumper and front brush guard add to the H1’s intimidating stature, while adding necessary protection. Additional powder-coated overhead tire rack and MSA LED lighting compliment the H1’s off-road prowess. In total, the added size to tires and bodywork increases track width by eight inches and body width by seven inches. Have fun on city streets with this one.

8 Photos

Mil-Spec is also drawing attention to the H1’s sumptuous interior, which includes marine-grade, hand-stitched leather, a JL C5 premium audio system, an updated HVAC system, and power windows/doors. The leather-filled cabin is sure to help block out whatever it is you’re running over at any moment.

For those of you in need of an apocalypse-ready luxury limo, look no further. Mil-Spec will be happy to place your order for the "what the hell, why not?" price of $250,000. Check out full build sheet information on the Mil-Spec website.

Source: Mil-Spec