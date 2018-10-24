How cool is that?
Lexus’ new Digital Outer Mirrors system was first introduced in September this year with the new generation ES sedan and is becoming available for the 2019 ES that is now finally on sale in Japan. This makes the vehicle the first production model in the history of the automotive industry to be offered with digital side mirrors instead of traditional mirrors.
As of now, different regulations make it possible to order the new system only in Japan, because it’s virtually illegal in all other parts of the world. The Digital Outer Mirrors uses two exterior cameras mounted on the front doors which transmit images to two square-shaped, five-inch displays on each side of the cabin. The automaker claims that replacing the larger traditional mirrors with cameras improves outward visibility and lowers wind noise.
The system is one of many new cool tech features available for the ES, including the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control in combination with Lane Tracing Assist, Road Side Assist, Parking Support Brake System, and Panoramic View Monitor. All these systems use an array of cameras, sensors, and radars to control the vehicle’s behavior under different conditions.
Aside from its optional digital side mirrors, the ES is virtually identical to the U.S. and European versions revealed earlier this year. In its home market, the sedan based on the Toyota New Global Architecture will be powered exclusively by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybridized powertrain sending power to the front wheels. The ES 300h will be offered as a standard model, an L version, or a sportier F Sport variant.
Already available to order at all Lexus dealerships in Japan, the 2019 ES has a starting price of ¥5,800,000 or approximately $51,500 at the current exchange rates. The range-topping Version L costs at least ¥6,980,000 (about $62,000).
Source: Lexus
The ES was introduced in 1989 as part of Lexus' debut vehicle lineup alongside the brand's flagship model, the LS. Armed with unparalleled ride quality, quietness, and a spacious cabin, the ES helped establish the Lexus brand across the world, serving as the brand's core product in many countries and regions. Now, it is available in Japan for the very first time.
As it enters its seventh-generation, the Lexus ES further enhances its world-renown ride comfort and driving dynamics all at the same time. Blending key elements of design and performance, the new ES will challenge the traditional expectations of consumers.
Following in the path of the LC and LS flagship coupe and sedan, the ES is the latest expression of the new generation of Lexus vehicles, instituting a fresh era of design and performance.
Built on the GA-K platform, which demonstrates high torsional rigidity and a low center of gravity, the all-new ES features a sleek and bold exterior, a spacious, plush interior, and exciting driving performance, all longstanding Lexus trademarks. The new platform/powertrain combination delivers flawless silky, smooth ride comfort, inheriting and further enhancing the DNA of past ES models. With sharp handling response and rock-solid stability, the ES exemplifies the Lexus"Yet" philosophy―the successful pairing of two contradictory ideas―with its "smooth, silky ride yet sharp handling."
The ES comes equipped with the world's first production Digital Side-View Monitors, as well as the brand's innovative active safety package Lexus Safety System+. Utilizing the very latest in automotive safety technology offer drivers greater peace of mind and emphasizes the brand's strong commitment to safety.
The all-new ES will be priced from ¥ 5,800,000 to ¥ 6,980,000 (tax included).*2