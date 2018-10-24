Lexus’ new Digital Outer Mirrors system was first introduced in September this year with the new generation ES sedan and is becoming available for the 2019 ES that is now finally on sale in Japan. This makes the vehicle the first production model in the history of the automotive industry to be offered with digital side mirrors instead of traditional mirrors.

See the new digital mirrors in action: ⠀ Lexus ES Gets Rearview Cameras To Replace Mirrors, They Look Amazing

As of now, different regulations make it possible to order the new system only in Japan, because it’s virtually illegal in all other parts of the world. The Digital Outer Mirrors uses two exterior cameras mounted on the front doors which transmit images to two square-shaped, five-inch displays on each side of the cabin. The automaker claims that replacing the larger traditional mirrors with cameras improves outward visibility and lowers wind noise.

The system is one of many new cool tech features available for the ES, including the Dynamic Radar Cruise Control in combination with Lane Tracing Assist, Road Side Assist, Parking Support Brake System, and Panoramic View Monitor. All these systems use an array of cameras, sensors, and radars to control the vehicle’s behavior under different conditions.

Aside from its optional digital side mirrors, the ES is virtually identical to the U.S. and European versions revealed earlier this year. In its home market, the sedan based on the Toyota New Global Architecture will be powered exclusively by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybridized powertrain sending power to the front wheels. The ES 300h will be offered as a standard model, an L version, or a sportier F Sport variant.

Already available to order at all Lexus dealerships in Japan, the 2019 ES has a starting price of ¥5,800,000 or approximately $51,500 at the current exchange rates. The range-topping Version L costs at least ¥6,980,000 (about $62,000).

Source: Lexus