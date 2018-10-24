A rainy, autumn day seems like some of the worst possible weather to take a droptop Aston Martin for a drive, but this black DBS Superleggera Volante test mule still looks cool, despite the poor climate. Best of all, this prototype doesn't appear to wear any camouflage, so there's no guessing about what the upcoming open-roofed grand tourer looks like.

The DBS Superleggera Volante's soft top actually looks quite a bit like the coupe's fixed roof by maintaining the body's sleek shape. One tiny change is that the view out of the rear appears more constrained because of the smaller opening back there on the droptop. While not visible in action here, there's an active rear spoiler that pops up as the vehicle's speed increases.

Mechanically, the coupe and convertible will likely be identical. A 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 will pump out 715 horsepower (533 kilowatts) and 663 pound-feet (899 Newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic will route the ample output to the rear wheels. The extra weight of the roof mechanism and slightly different aerodynamics might take a little off the hardtop's acceleration to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and top speed of 211 mph (340 kph). Hitting very illegal speeds should still happen very quickly with the top down, though.

It's not yet clear when the DBS Superleggera Volante debuts. However, we expect the luxurious grand tourer to be on sale in time to enjoy prime convertible weather next summer. Pricing should be even higher than the coupe's base cost of $304,995, and Aston Martin would offer plenty of options to entice buyers to spend even more.

Source: Carpix