In what is something of a blow to British manufacturing, it has been revealed that Dyson's upcoming new – and first – car will be built in Singapore. The facility, which will begin construction later this year, will start producing cars by 2021.

However, contrary to expectations cost and Brexit weren't behind the decision – in fact, Dyson's founder Sir James Dyson previously insisted that the outcome of Brexit would "make no difference" to his business' plans.

Coincidentally, the decision to manufacture in Asia will also help the company get around perceived problems that could stem from Brexit because it won't need to rely on components being shipped to Britain and potentially held up at customs. Singapore is one of the most expensive places in the world to carry out business and production owing to the city state's lack of space. Instead, Dyson's decision came down to the availability of engineering talent.

Dyson's decision to built its car in Asia isn't really a new move for the company. The company currently employs 1,100 people in Singapore, 1,300 in Malaysia, 1,000 in China, and 800 in the Philippines.

The type of batteries to be used by the upcoming Dyson car is yet to be determined. The firm is currently working on developing both solid state and traditional lithium-ion batteries. It recently wrote off about $60 million of its investment in American solid state battery development company Sakti3. It bought the company in 2015.

Source: Dyson