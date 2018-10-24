Drag race events are awesome and the supercar gatherings at the Airport Weeze in the Lower Rhine region of Germany are here to prove it. It’s not an event where you can see super exotic machines in static displays, but a small meeting of supercar owners who actually drive their cars.

A new video from Youtuber Automotive Mike shows us a couple of drag races from a recent event at the airport. We see a number of duels between a McLaren 650S and several other supercars, including a Mercedes-AMG GT R, Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, and others.

Unfortunately, the driver behind the wheel of the British road-legal beast is always late on the start when the lights go green. That’s not a shame, he’s probably there just for fun and is not willing to put his car to its limits, but we can’t say how fast the car really is because of that delay.

Even with an advantage, the SLS AMG is no match for the significantly newer supercar from McLaren. However, the Huracan takes an easy win and, surprisingly or not, an Audi RS7 keeps very close to its more powerful opponent. The position of the camera doesn’t allow us to see which car takes the win, so we’ll just take it as parity.

The 650S is now regarded as a previous generation model from McLaren, but it remains quite impressive. With 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 500 pound-feet (678 Newton-meters) of torque coming from a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8, the supercar with a carbon fiber chassis runs from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just three seconds. Doesn’t sound half bad, right?

Source: Automotive Mike on YouTube