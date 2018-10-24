Most of the time, automakers wrap new prototypes in camouflage coverings. Sometimes, however, changes might be so small that extra coverings either aren’t worth the effort, or could have the opposite effect of drawing attention to things that might otherwise go unnoticed. We don’t know if either scenario is the case with these photos of a BMW M5 turning laps at the Nürburgring, but if they are what we think they are, BMW officials have something special in the works for sports sedan enthusiasts.

There have been rumors that a CS version of the M5 could be in the pipeline, and while these photos aren’t necessarily damning evidence, they do support the argument. Sure, M5s are tossed around the ‘Ring on a regular basis, but check out the spoiler on the decklid of this car. It’s very reminiscent of the wing we see on the M3 and M4 CS models, and not like anything we see from BMW’s performance parts catalog.

17 Photos

That alone may not be super impressive, but these photos also come with a bit of context from our people on the ground. This very car was seen spending time at BMW’s M testing center at the Nürburgring, and it was determined that the brakes were carbon ceramic as well – items which are part of the CS package for the aforementioned models.

If this is indeed a test car for an M5 CS, what else might we expect? It’s unlikely the car would get an increase in power from the M5 Competition, as that animal already makes 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) from its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. Additional aero tweaks would be likely, along with some lightweight components to ease the engine’s burden. In short, it should be one hellaciously fast sedan.

This is the first time we’ve caught the current-generation M5 in such a dress, and we’ll be keeping a close eye out for additional developments.

Source: CarPix