Here’s something you don’t see every day. Actually, most people do see some kind of recreational vehicle every day, be it a full-on motorhome or small van with seats that convert to a bed. This specific RV, however, is exceedingly rare. Not only has this 1984 Ford Ranger managed to survive for over 30 years, it carries a rare camper conversion to boot. We’d love to tell you exactly how rare, but there’s not much info to be found for these creations. Tiny Home Tours on YouTube featured this particular Ranger awhile ago, and being tremendous RV fans we’re very anxious to know more about it.

Through this video and some light reading over at The Ranger Station, here’s what we uncovered. This was an official conversion called the Roll-A-Long Ranger, built on the mid-1980’s compact Ranger chassis using a fiberglass shell with all the amenities you’d want in an RV. There’s a propane stove, a five-gallon water reservoir for the sink, lots of storage, an icebox, and even an area to set up a portable toilet. At the front there are a couple of small couches that can convert to make a bed, and yes, the roof raises up so there’s room to stand.

A mid-1980’s Ford Ranger isn’t what you’d call a large vehicle, so obviously there are some mechanical modifications. The obvious difference is the dual-rear-wheel setup at the back to help handle the extra weight of the conversion. We don’t know specific details about suspension but we suspect it’s beefed up as well. The truck has dual fuel tanks, but otherwise this Roll-A-Long Ranger looks very much like your average early-run compact Ford truck.

There’s some confusion on the powertrain. The Ranger Station says the trucks got the 2.8-liter V6 with an automatic transmission, but the video says the mill in this actual Ranger is the 2.9-liter V6 with a five-speed manual gearbox. We can clearly see the manual in the cab, and the 2.9-liter was offered on the Ranger as well as the 2.8. In the end it doesn’t really matter because neither V6 was particularly powerful, so we suspect the compact RV doesn’t really impress in the performance department.

Then again, it wasn’t built to be a performance beast. It was built because people were crazy for RVs of all shapes and sizes through the 1980s, and this little camper looks like it would fit the bill perfectly for a duo seeking cross-country adventures. Any chance we can get something like this on the new Ranger?

Source: Tiny Home Tours via YouTube, The Ranger Station