Fiat is no stranger to the Guinness World Record book. In 2015, the company completed the tightest parallel parking job with a 500 supermini. And again in 2017, it delivered a record number of cars to customers at one go: 1,495 of them. But now the Italian automaker is in the record books again, this time for the fastest figure eight, behind the wheel of the 124 Spider Abarth.

It took just 45.66 seconds for a stock Fiat 124 Abarth to complete five figure eights between two cars. The record-breaking attempt took place at the 2018 Chateau Impney Hill Climb in July with stunt driver Alastair Moffatt behind the wheel. Only this week, though, did Guinness officially put it in the record book.

"It's wonderful to have set this record!" said Moffatt. "Finding the right vehicle is increasingly important for these record attempts, so the lightweight, agility, and rear wheel drive of the Abarth 124 spider made it the perfect choice."

The Fiat 124 Abarth that broke the record was completely stock; the rear-drive roadster used the same setup that came from the factory. Underhood was its standard 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 164-horsepower (119 kilowatts), with the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 6.3 seconds.

"We congratulate Alastair on his remarkable achievement," said Gerry Southerington for Abarth U.K. "We don't recommend that people attempt such amazing stunts in public, but it's good to know that the Abarth 124 spider is incredibly maneuverable in the hands of a trained professional."

For 2019, the Fiat 124 Abarth gains a new dual-mode exhaust tip that pumps up the volume even more. Power from the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine, though, remains at 164 hp. A Veleno Appearance package – which adds things like a red front-tow-hook cover, red mirror caps, and red trim to the center of the lower-front fascia – is also new for 2019.

Source: Fiat