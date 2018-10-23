We haven't seen spy shots of Jeep's Wrangler-based pickup in a few months, but these new renderings of the truck, reportedly called the Scrambler, whet our appetite for a fresh look at the much-anticipated model. Artist Wraith Lee created the images and posted them first on Jeep Scrambler Forum.

Lee renders the Scrambler in range-topping Rubicon trim. He imagines it both in traditional hardtop form and with a folding fabric roof that would be perfect for a summer drive. The rugged, off-road ability and opening top could bring something very different to the truck market that might appeal to buyers who aren't interested in a traditional pickup.

The renderings fit closely with earlier photos of the pickup. The only element that might be different is that the bed could be a little longer than it appears here. See the spy shot below for comparison.

The Scrambler will look nearly identical to a Wrangler Unlimited except for the pickup bed at the back. The models will also share powertrains, including a 3.6-liter V6 and 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. A diesel mill and a hybrid powerplant will possibly be available for the truck, too, like on the Wrangler vehicles.

Jeep will build the Scrambler at the same factory in Toledo, Ohio, that assembles the Wrangler. Sales will begin in 2019 to bring Jeep back to the pickup segment for the first time in decades. It'll be competing in the midsized market against the likes of the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, and Toyota Tacoma. Plus, Dodge will reportedly have a new truck in this class, too that will allegedly arrive in 2020.

Source: Jeep Scrambler Forum