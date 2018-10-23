Aston Martin has moved into the Stowe Complex building at Silverstone as it makes the home of the British Grand Prix its new test and development hub. The former hospitality building situated by the small Stowe circuit and rallycross track will be the British manufacturer's home at the track.

At Silverstone, Aston Martin will have access to its own dedicated pit complex, a private circuit, and it will also be able to use Silverstone's variety of circuit configurations and dynamic handling areas.

"I am absolutely delighted to welcome Aston Martin to Silverstone," said Stuart Pringle, Managing Director of Silverstone. "What better place for an iconic British luxury sports car brand to develop their cars than at the circuit that has been the home of British motor racing for 70 years?"

“Silverstone has always had strong relationships with motor manufacturers and our dedicated automotive team is constantly developing initiatives to provide these brands and their customers with a platform to suit their individual needs," he added. "The entire team is looking forward to working with Aston Martin and supporting their testing and development programme."

Aston Martin's chief of Vehicle Attribute Engineering, Matt Becker added: "Every true performance car company needs a reference circuit and I can think of none more suitable than Silverstone. It is the perfect location to develop the next-generation of Aston Martins."

To mark the occasion Silverstone has added a fleet of new Vantages to its experience day lineup. The seven cars purchased by the track arrived on the very day the car was released to customers earlier this year, and can now be experienced by members of the public at the track.

The addition of Silverstone to Aston Martin's UK footprint comes amid a time of rapid expansion for the company. As well as a new factory in Wales, Aston Martin has also opened a new London office providing room for meeting and event space – something that was announced at the same time as the Silverstone move back in June.

The luxury sports car maker now has an active base at 10 different locations across Britain and is on target to have an employment figure of 5,000 by 2022, which will also be helped by the building of the new Welsh factory to handle the production of the company's upcoming first SUV.

Source: Aston Martin