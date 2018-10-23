The SL legacy began with the W198 300 SL and W121 190 SL. The 300 is usually the car that garners all the attention, and for good reason. When it debuted in 1954 not only did it have “wings” for doors, it was the fastest production car in the world with a top speed of 160 mph – a mark that still is by no means slow today. Just over 3,200 were built, making the 300 exceedingly rare and exceptionally valuable.

The 190SL had the 300’s good looks, but traded the fire-breathing six-cylinder and gullwing doors for modest four-cylinder power and a roadster layout. Far more 190s were produced as well – nearly 26,000 – but it’s still a valuable, sought-after piece of Mercedes history