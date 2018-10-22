The next Ford Focus ST is inching closer and closer to production, and these images provide us with our best look yet at the upcoming hot hatch. While we’ve seen the upcoming Focus ST with little camouflage in the past, this marks the first time our intrepid spy photographers have caught the fast Ford in what appears to be its production guise.

This black example wears body panels and bumpers painted in matching hues, as well as proper ‘ST’ badging in its grille. A new front fascia adds an aggressive look to the model, and a large lower intake likely feeds cool air to an intercooler. Meanwhile, two meaty exhaust pipes can be seen poking out of the car's rear end.

As previously reported, the latest Ford Focus ST is expected to pack a revised version of the current car’s 252-horsepower (188-kilowatt) turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four under its hood. Buyers can look forward to a standard six-speed manual or an available dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Sadly, the Focus ST will remain forbidden fruit to U.S. consumers, where Ford is committed to selling crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. While Ford originally intended to sell the Chinese-made, crossover-like Focus Active in the states, the company pulled the plug on this plan in the wake of the Trump Administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports, thus seeming to close the door on any possibility of Ford sending the Focus ST to us Yankees.

Source: CarPix