Last month Ferrari gave us just a bit of information about its upcoming SUV. Specifically, it will have a front-mid engine arrangement driving all four wheels, and Ferrari execs will likely get very cross with you if you actually call it an SUV. Instead, simply call it Purosangue, which if you need help with that pronunciation, we’ve got you covered, hit the link below.

The official launch of this, um, vehicle is still some years away, but SupercarsNews on YouTube may have the first look at what could be an early test mule. We don’t have any backstory on where this video was captured, but it would appear the driver was not keen to be caught on camera. Unfortunately, it’s too little too late – the camouflaged crossover comes to a complete stop for a precious few seconds before reversing back to the safety of the treeline.

4 Photos

Is this the actual Ferrari SUV Purosangue in the flesh? We don’t think so – rather this appears to be a GTC4Lusso, which would certainly make some sense as a test mule. The car already has a similar drivetrain and layout for what we expect to see in the new people mover from Maranello, however, take a good look at the wheels when the car stops, and also check out the ground clearance as it reverses away from the camera. The video isn’t crystal clear, and we’ve tried to tweak the screenshots as best as possible for a better look, but there certainly appears to be quite a bit more elevation off the road than what we’d normally expect from the GTC4Lusso.

In any case, development of the Purosangue is in the very early stages at this point, but it is progressing. With that knowledge, will keep our eyes peeled for more of this not-an-SUV Prancing Horse.

Source: SupercarsNews via YouTube