In July, VIN registrations revealed that Porsche intended to build a lightweight 718 Cayman T, but we were only able to speculate at the time that the model was a smaller sibling to the 911 Carrera T. Now, new details have emerged about the slightly more hardcore model.

The 718 Cayman T will sit above the S trim (pictured above) but won't be quite as aggressive as the GTS or upcoming GT4. Porsche will put an emphasis on making the model exciting to drive. Tweaks like thinner glass, fabric door handles, and no standard audio system will help save weight, according to Auto Express. The VIN listing shows the Cayman T having a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 3,649 pounds (1,655 kilograms), instead of 3,670 lb (1,665 kg) for a manual-transmission-equipped Cayman S.

The moderately hardcore Cayman will also come standard with lots of generally optional performance equipment. A sport exhaust will lend a meaner sound, and the Sport Chrono Package will include a 0.4-inch (10-millimeter) drop in the suspension. The coupe will also ride on 20-inch wheels.

The VIN listing also shows the 718 Cayman T using a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine but doesn't show the output. It might be more than the 300-horsepower (224-kilowatt) version in the base 718 Cayman, though.

The 718 Cayman T will go on sale in Europe next year, according to Auto Express. Registering the VINs indicates that Porsche intends to sell the coupe in the United States, too. Expect a price between the $67,700 Cayman S and the $80,700 GTS.

The new 911 Carrera T was Porsche's recent effort to try out building a more budget-friendly, enthusiast-focused model. For that vehicle, the company stripped out sound deadening and added more standard features like Porsche Active Suspension Management and the Sport Chrono Package.

Source: Auto Express