Power comes from three-cylinder gas engines.
In March this year, during the Geneva Motor Show, Skoda introduced a refreshed version of the Fabia hatchback. The “comprehensive design and engineering update” brought LED technology for the exterior lights, optional 18-inch wheels, and infotainment upgrades. Now, the rugged Scoutline variant is also benefitting from the same improvements.
For those of you unfamiliar with the Fabia Combi Scoutline, it’s Skoda’s smallest rugged vehicle on sale. It comes with “distinctive bodywork elements in matt black and silver as well as 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels,” similar to the tweaks we know from the rest of the Scout family. The visual enhances include matte black wheel arch linings and side sills, and side mirrors and roof rails in silver. Unlike the bigger Scout offerings however, the Fabia Scoutline doesn’t feature an all-wheel drive.
If you are fine with just front driving wheels and find the design of the small wagon attractive, then you’d be happy to hear it will be offered with all engines that are already available for the regular Fabia Combi. A couple of gasoline motors will be offered, including the naturally aspirated 1.0-liter MPI with either 60 horsepower (44 kilowatts) or 75 hp (55 kW), and the beefier 1.0 TSI rated at 95 hp (70 kW) and 110 hp (81 kW).
All of them are three-cylinder and meet the latest EU6d-TEMP emissions standard thanks to standard start-stop system and brake energy recovery system. The two turbocharged units come bundled with a gasoline particulate filter to make them cleaner. Since the facelift was introduced earlier this year, the Fabia is no longer available with diesel engines.
Optionally, the new Fabia Combi Scoutline can be equipped with LED headlights and taillights, as well as assist systems such as Auto Light Assist, Blind Spot Detect, and Rear Traffic Alert.
