What would the world be like without the Nurburgring? A boring terrain where petrolheads have no magical place to race their cars on. It’s the track where manufacturers put their future models to their limits and are there for much more than just fast track times. Simply put, the automotive industry is lost without it.

And, of course, without the Green Hell we will miss all those amateur drivers who challenge its corners every time the track is open for the public. And without them, we won’t have interesting videos like the one at the top, showing some of the greatest saves and horrible crashes during the last three months.

As cool as this video is, it reminds us a couple of things about the ‘Ring. If you are a rookie driver and plan to visit the 12.9-mile (20.8-kilometer) track, remember to prepare yourself for the 120 corners that will challenge you and your car. Start with a couple of YouTube videos, spend several hours with a simulator, and read as much as you can find about driving on the Nordschleife. Our beginner’s guide might be very helpful.

Then, remember – you are not a professional pilot and you are not racing! Enjoy your first lap, drive at a pace you are comfortable with, but be sensible. You aren’t going to set a lap record on day one. Nor should you try.

And always remember to be financially prepared. A single lap around the track costs approximately $30 but that’s the easy part. If you have the misfortune of meeting a barrier, like some of the guys in this video, you’ll have to pay about $37 per meter to replace it. But they will also charge you for the removal of the old barrier, replacement posts, safety car or a recovery truck.

Source: TOP Nürburgring Videos on YouTube