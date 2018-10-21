The England–Germany soccer rivalry is considered to be one of the most two-edged in the world for decades. It’s nearly the same in the automotive industry, where the British and German auto industries are always fighting for a number of different crowns. Today, we are going to see which country has a quicker V8 car.

For the purposes of this experiment, we will use CarWow’s latest drag race, which puts against each other the Jaguar F-Type SVR and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S. The two may seem vastly different, but they both feature a powerful V8 under the hood.

On the left for Britain is the most powerful production F-Type to date, which uses a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine with 575 horsepower (429 kilowatts). On the right for Germany is one of the country’s favorite family wagons, but here it’s in its range-topping AMG E63 S version with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generating 612 hp (456 kW).

At least on paper, it shouldn’t be difficult to tell the winner. The Mercedes has more power plus launch control. Both cars have AWD systems and automatic gearboxes – an eight-speed for the Jag and a nine-speed for the Merc.

But, just like in soccer matches, one can never predict the outcome of close rivalries. That’s exactly the case in this drag duel, where the F-Type takes a minor lead shortly after the launch, but the fast German wagon edges back right before the finish line.

We won’t spoil the video for you and will just tell you the winner recorded a quarter-mile time of 11.2 seconds, while the second-placed car did 11.3 seconds. A drag race so close that it reminds us of some of the greatest Germany versus England soccer matches.

Source: CarWow on YouTube