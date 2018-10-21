It's where performance is born.

Literally every single week we see prototypes of new models testing on the Nurburgring. The German track is the pre-production trial circuit where all kinds of vehicles are put to their limits – SUVs, coupes, convertibles, sports cars, and even supercars. And there’s a simple explanation of that phenomenon – the Green Hell is the most demanding track in the world for both drivers and vehicles.

That’s exactly the reason why BMW is one of the many automakers testing its new vehicles on the ‘Ring. The Bavarians are there for much more than just setting better lap times and in a recent interview to Autocar the marque’s driving dynamics boss Peter Langen revealed why.

See BMW testing new models at Nurburgring:

BMW 8 Series Cabrio Looks Ready For Production In New Spy Photos
BMW M2 CS Or CSL Spied Under Development At The Nürburgring

“The key point is that it is long, challenging, has many surfaces and corner types, yet I know it well enough to be able to drive it with the capacity to concentrate 100 percent on what the car is doing.” he explained. “There is room for setting quickest lap times of course - it proves something and is a nice benchmark."

A couple of other factors contribute to BMW’s decision to conduct nearly all its high-speed tests on the German track. The company has been doing so for decades and has a long history of benchmarking cars there. Plus, the quality and variety of local public roads around the town of Nürburg, Rhineland-Palatinate, help too, making it the perfect location for such evaluations.

“We use it a lot, I know, but it offers challenges that meet our needs,” Langen added. "But for me, out on track, it is very rarely important to be the fastest driver out there. It is far more important that I am driving somewhere where I can put all my focus into what the car is doing.”

Source: Autocar

Gallery: 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible spy photos from Nurburgring

2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible spy photo
14 Photos
2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible spy photo 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible spy photo 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible spy photo 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible spy photo 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible spy photo 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible spy photo 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible spy photo

BMW 8 Series

BMW 8 Series
Explore

More photos

BMW 8 Series Convertible Spied In Red
BMW 8 Series Convertible Spied In Red
BMW 8 Series Convertible Spied Without Camouflage
BMW 8 Series Convertible Spied Without Camouflage
BMW 8 Series Convertible teaser
BMW 8 Series Convertible teaser
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Spy Photos
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Spy Photos
BMW M850i Engine Build
BMW M850i Engine Build
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Spy Photos
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Spy Photos