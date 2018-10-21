The Audi Q5 L will be facing a tough competition from the new Mercedes-Benz GLC L. It’s a long-wheelbase variant of the popular German premium SUV that will be offered exclusively in China and is now officially out.

The engineers have stretched the wheelbase of the vehicle by 100 millimeters (3.93 inches) giving passengers at the back a bit more leg space. The overall length of the car now is 4.76 meters (187.6 inches), while the width stands at 1.89 meters (74.7 inches). The curb weight of the standard GLC is about 3,950 pounds (1,790 kilograms), so most likely the elongated version is a bit heavier.

Just like all other long-wheelbase versions on the Chinese market, visually the GLC L is absolutely identical to the regular model. The only noticeable differences are the slightly longer rear doors, which slightly affect the overall proportions of the SUV.

Under the hood, everything is standard. In China, the GLC is powered by three 2.0-liter turbo gas engines, the GLC 200 L 4Matic, GLC 250 L 4Matic, and GLC 300 L 4Matic, generating 184 horsepower (137 kilowatts), 211 hp (157 kW), and 245 hp (183 kW) respectively. Power is channeled to all four wheels as standard through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The German automaker will offer the GLC L for approximately $1,450 more than the regular model. The long-wheelbase SUV will be produced by the Beijing-Benz Motor Company (BBAC), a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler and local company BAIC. The GLC and GLC L will be manufactured on the same assembly line.

The new SUV is expected to make its public debut at the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition next month.

Source: Mercedes-Benz