Chevrolet quite is busy working on one of the most anticipated models for 2019. Next year we should see a mid-engined Corvette and a number of spy photo sessions from earlier this year already gave us a good idea of its design. Now, all these shots are transforming into this cool 3D model bringing us even closer to the final product.

It’s the work of YouTuber kalderleifar who “used Photogrammetry on videos of the camouflaged test car to get the proportions as close as possible.” Dare we say, he totally nailed it with the dimensions and we can only hope the real product will be that pretty. Just ignore the fact that it lacks headlights, taillights, windows, wheels, and other exterior components, and you'll see it.

At this early stage, nothing about the vehicle’s powertrains is confirmed. Reports from different sources suggest there would be three available engine choices, including a 6.2-liter V8 with 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) as a base option and 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 with 650 hp (485 kW) above it. The initial range-topper will be powered by a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 making 850 hp (634 kW).

The wildest speculation is putting this twin-turbo V8 under the hood together with an electric motor for a whopping combined output of 1,000 hp (746 kW). Fingers crossed!

This rendering is probably our best look at the mid-engined Corvette yet and we will have to wait at least a couple of months to see the real deal. Production of the model reportedly starts in September next year and an official debut could come as early as the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2019.

Source: kalderleifar on YouTube