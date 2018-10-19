What is it about motor racing that makes it enjoyable to watch? That question could have several different answers and we won’t presume to know or label them all. Such things are certainly a matter of opinion, and of course it also depends on the kind of motorsport you're watching. One thing we will say is this – the video above showcasing a range of awesome machines launching hard during the 2018 Hill Climb Masters event is tremendously enjoyable.

The race took place earlier this week in Gubbio, Italy, and if you want to check out results of the action and other highlights, the FIA website is the place to go. For our purposes, we’re going to focus on said video posted by a YouTuber with the curious name of NM2255 Car HD Videos. We have no idea what that name could mean, but it doesn’t matter because NM something-or-other nabbed a killer location to catch cars launching for a run up the hill. And there are some freaking awesome cars.

The video is 11 minutes long, with each car showing up in-frame for just a few seconds. Drivers punch the gas for a short straight before disappearing around a corner. Scoring the fastest time is obviously the goal so cars race one at a time, and really, when described in this manner it sounds boring. But inject the shapes classic rides and sounds they make, along with the varying techniques for getting a good launch and this video quickly become anything but boring.

There’s a very nice mix of vehicles too, everything from prototype racers to vintage rally stars, current hot hatchbacks, and yes, supercars. As for the sounds, we're talking aural delights of the highest level for any proper enthusiast. There’s something here for everyone, be it snarly boosted four-cylinders, inline-six clatter, deep V8s, or shrieking V12s, and it all begins with the epic song of a Group B Audi S1.

Kick back, relax, turn the volume up, and enjoy what could be the best 11 minutes of your entire weekend.

Source: NM2255 Car HD Videos via YouTube