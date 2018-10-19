Ares Design has finalized the design for its retro-tinged Project Pony, and the sharp-edged styling is a handsome revival of Ferrari grand tourers of the past. The coachbuilder says that pricing depends on the specifications that a buyer requests, but it's now taking orders from anyone who wants the conversion.

The Project Pony takes its styling inspiration from the series of Ferrari V12-powered GTs from the 1972 365 GT/4 2+2 to the 412 with an end of production in 1989. All of these models shared crisp styling and a sharply defined three-box shape.

The Project Pony maintains these proportions but uses the modern GTC4Lusso for the underpinnings. It could be a cool purchase for wealthy folks who like the idea of a four-seat Ferrari but don't enjoy its shooting brake shape.

The biggest alteration from the classic grand tourers is the smoother lines that define the A-pillar and where the roof dips down to the rear deck. Ares Design also incorporates a rear diffuser into the back that includes cutouts for the dual exhausts to emerge from each side.

6 Photos

Ares Design showed off renderings for the Project Pony earlier in the year (gallery above). The design only changed a little since then. The outlets in the front fender appear smaller on the final design. In addition, the exhausts came straight out of the rear, rather than being angled upward for the version the firm actually intends to build.

Ferrari offers the GTC4Lusso in two forms. The top version has all-wheel drive and produces 680 horsepower (507 kilowatts) and 515 pound-feet (697 Newton-meters) from a naturally aspirated V12. Alternatively, the GTC4Lusso T has a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 610 hp (448 kW) and 561 lb-ft (760 Nm), and all of the output goes to the rear wheels.

Source: Ares Design via Facebook