APR specializes in tuning Volkswagen Group's vehicles, and the company is bringing a very special Golf R to this year's SEMA Show at the end of October. The firm calls this steaming hot hatch the RLMS, and this beast is ready for the track with 536 horsepower on tap.

The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder is still the basis for the power, but it has the extra advantage of APR's 3+ turbocharger kit and the firm's two-piece wheels with Toyo tires. To dress up the look, there's also a widebody kit that barely visible in the company's teaser image above.

Inside, APR prepares the RLMS for track work by fitting a custom racing seat with an OMP racing harness. For added safety, there's a custom roll cage and fire extinguisher.

APR isn't offering any more details about the Golf R RLMS ahead of SEMA, but the details so far make it sound like quite an interesting machine

The existing Golf R is nearing retirement, but Volkswagen is starting to say farewell in the United States by offering the 2019 model in 45 available colors – 40 of which add $2,500 to the model's price. The shades include some vintage shades like Ginster Yellow from the 1997 Driver’s Edition GTI and Mars Red from the first-gen GTI.

Rumors indicate the next-gen Golf R is already under development. It reportedly still has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder but with the aid of a 48-volt mild hybrid. This setup would push the output to around 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts). It would route through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and run through an all-wheel-drive system to maximize traction.

VW will also reportedly make the Golf R look meaner with elements like exposed carbon fiber trim and an aggressive front fascia with larger intakes. Quad exhausts will emerge from the back.

Source: APR