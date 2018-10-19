This teaser on the Cadillac website seems to say so.

Thanks to a rogue sketch on the Cadillac website, the American luxury brand all-but confirmed its working to V-ify its XT4 subcompact crossover SUV. The sketch shows the crossover sporting a big driver-side exhaust pipe (presumably a second pipe also protrudes from the passenger side) and a stylized ‘V’ badge on the tailgate.

While the sketch only shows the vehicle’s rear, we expect the upcoming XT4 variant to also wear a more aggressive front fascia and model-specific wheels and tires. Whether the model will be dubbed XT4-V or XT4 V-Sport remains to be seen; however, we anticipate that Cadillac will welcome a milder XT4 V-Sport trim before possibly adding a wilder XT4-V model to the lineup.

With the entry-level XT4’s sights set clearly on vehicles such as the BMW X2 and the Jaguar E-Pace, the XT4 V-Sport is sure to offer performance that’s competitive with the racier 302-horsepower (225-kilowatt) X2 M35i and the 296-hp (221-kW) E-Pace R-Dynamic. Although Cadillac could tune the XT4’s 237-hp (177-kW) turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four to produce a few more ponies, the brand may ultimately choose to plug the 310-hp (231-kW) turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-four from the new Chevrolet Silverado under the hood of the XT4 V-Sport. Regardless of what’s fore of the firewall, the XT4 V-Sport is almost certain to come standard with all-wheel-drive.

A Cadillac representative was unable to comment on the future possibility of an XT4 V-Sport trim. Nevertheless, the brand’s desire to fully compete in the subcompact crossover segment means the addition of a sportier and more powerful XT4 V-Sport is practically a given.

