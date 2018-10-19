It'll keep up with a GT40 too, until the first turn anyway.
We’ve come to expect some bonkers builds from Hennessey Performance. Lest we forget, this is a company that showed us a 6x6 Chevy Silverado, and most recently unveiled a Jeep Trackhawk that’s as fast in the quarter-mile as a Dodge Challenger Demon. Now we have this retro-inspired Ford F-150, but the inspiration doesn’t come from an old truck. It comes from the LeMans winning 1967 Ford GT40. The result is this – the 2019 Hennessey Heritage F-150.
Obviously the defining feature of this rig is its arrest-me-red finish with white racing stripes. The design is a dead ringer for the Mk IV GT40 driven by racing legends Dan Gurney and A.J. Foyt, right down to the number one on the door. Granted, the GT40 didn’t have Hennessey branding, nor an extra set of doors or the ability to carry a wet bar with several kegs of beer. Such attributes don’t lend themselves well to lapping Circuit de la Sarthe, but this big pickup isn’t without some performance chops.
In fact, the Heritage F-150 would give the old GT40 a helluva fight in a straight line. Under the hood is Ford’s 5.0-liter V8, which Hennessey then massages to 758 horsepower (565 kilowatts) courtesy of an upgraded intake and exhaust, reworked fuel system, and of course a whopping big supercharger. If you want to try and chase GT40s through the curves, Hennessey will also add a sport suspension that drops the truck and adds beefy sway bars, not to mention six-piston brakes and 22-inch wheels with sticky rubber. We doubt you’d challenge a GT40 of any vintage in the bends, but you’d probably have all kinds of fun trying.
For those seeking off-road action, Hennessey will accommodate you as well. A 2.5-inch suspension leveling kit with 20-inch wheels and 33-inch off-road tires should get you where you need to go. The big brake kit is also available for the off-roader.
The F-150 isn't the only heritage machine at Hennessey that harks back to the 1967 LeMans victory. It joins a 2019 Mustang GT, 2018 Ford GT, and 2005 Ford GT – all of which wear a red suit identical to the original GT40. We must say, it does make for some great photo ops.
As with pretty much every special-edition Hennessey creation, production will be very limited. Just 19 Heritage F-150s are planned, with prices starting at $94,950.
2019 HENNESSEY HERITAGE FORD F150 TRUCK SPECIFICATIONS
PERFORMANCE:
0-60 mph: 4.3 sec.
1/4 mile: 12.6 sec. @ 112 mph
POWER:
758 bhp @ 7,000 rpm (570 rear wheel hp)
UPGRADE INCLUDES:
2.9 Liter Supercharger System
• Increase Boost Pressure
• Air-to-Water Intercooler
• High-Flow Air Induction
• Fuel Injector Upgrade
• Fuel System Upgrade
• Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust
• Professional Installation
• HPE Engine Management Calibration
• Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing
• Heritage Edition Livery Graphics
• Serial Numbered Dash & Engine Plaques
• Hennessey Exterior Badging
• Hennessey Embroidered Headrests
• 3 year/36,000 Mile Limited Warranty
SPORT KIT UPGRADE:
Lowering Kit
• Sway Bars
• Brembo Braking System
• 22″ Wheels with Tires
OFF-ROAD UPGRADE:
Hennessey Front Bumper
• 5 LED Lights In Front Bumper
• Hennessey Rear Bumper
• 20” Hennessey 10-Spoke Wheels
• 35” Toyo Off-Road Tires
• Front Suspension Leveling Kit
• Overall Lift Is 3”
• Hennessey Exterior Emblems
• Professional Installation
• 3 year/36,000 Limited Mile Warranty