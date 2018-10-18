We're probably looking at an almost production ready prototype.

BMW’s entry-level SUV, the X1, is currently the oldest utility offering of the company together with the coupe-SUV mashup X6. It’s only natural that both they will be refreshed very soon with the latter expecting a brand new generation soon, while the X1 will receive a mid-cycle refresh. A new batch of X1 spy photos reveals the Bavarians are keeping the visual revisions down to the minimum and that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The model is already a strong seller for the brand and it’s only getting some minor tweaks to keep it up to date with the rest of BMW’s SUV lineup. For example, the fascia will benefit from redesigned headlights with an angular shape for the LED projectors. In combination with a reshaped bumper, this should make the X1 look more like its younger and more stylish X2 brother.

At the back, BMW is still hiding the new taillights, which will gain a different design with a white strip for the turn signals at the bottom of the cluster. They should give the premium SUV a more mature look making the back end appear wider without actually changing the dimensions.

The same conservative approach will be taken with the engine lineup, which won’t be touched too much. In Europe, the gasoline-powered models will likely get a particulate filter to meet the latest WLTP emissions standards, while the diesel motors will be given new ECU software for better fuel delivery and lower C02 and NOx emissions.

Given BMW’s busy schedule these days, we won’t be surprised if the automaker decides to show the vehicle online before the year’s end and wait until the next big auto show where it will be presented to introduce the car publicly. This means you can expect to see it in the metal for the first time in Geneva next year.

Photos: Automedia

