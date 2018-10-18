Ford is planning to have the largest original equipment manufacturer display at this year’s SEMA show (the Specialty Equipment Market Association show) in Las Vegas. The company is cooperating with a number of customization partners to showcase more than 50 vehicles to the visitors, including a quartet of tuned Mustangs and five just revealed customized crossover and SUV models.

