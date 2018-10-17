Audi has a spicy new R8 ready to ship just in time for the holidays. Specifically, the 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition package will be available in November, but it could sell out quicker than you can say its lengthy name. That’s because Audi is only sending 10 of these aero-tweaked, track-focused supercars to the United States, and they’re all identical right down to the Suzuka Gray exterior finish.

As the name might suggest, this extremely limited-edition supercar centers on enhancing the already stellar performance of the R8 V10 Plus. This is accomplished not by adding horsepower, but removing weight. Audi doesn’t tell us exactly how much weight is slashed all total, but we are given some examples. The package-specific wheels amount to 26.4 pounds shed, while new titanium backing plates for the brake pads (yes, the plates for the pads) slice off another 2.2 pounds. It seems engineers were very keen to cut tonnage wherever possible.

On the flip side, the Competition package adds weight in the form of extra downforce – a lot of it. It wears a full carbon fiber aero kit that includes a fixed rear wing, front spoiler, side sills, front flics, and the all-important rear diffuser. The changes amount to double the downforce from the R8 V10 Plus at 150 km/h (93 mph). Running flat-out at 315 km/h (193 mph) the aero kit delivers 220 pounds of extra force.

The Competition package isn’t strictly business, however. Black trim is added to various exterior bits, with a full leather package installed inside. There are fresh racing seats with red contrast stitching, an Alcantara steering wheel with a cool red ring to mark the 12 o’clock position, carbon fiber shift handles, and a banging 13-speaker stereo system. With so many speakers in such a small greenhouse, perhaps Audi engineers weren’t that keen on saving weight after all.

The additions do add a hefty premium to the R8 V10 Plus, with a suggested retail price for the Competition package checking in at $237,350. That’s an increase of $43,000, but with only 10 available in the entire country, actual sale prices will almost certainly be much higher.

Source: Audi