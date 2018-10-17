It goes on sale next month, but only 10 will make it to U.S. shores.
Audi has a spicy new R8 ready to ship just in time for the holidays. Specifically, the 2018 R8 V10 Plus Coupe Competition package will be available in November, but it could sell out quicker than you can say its lengthy name. That’s because Audi is only sending 10 of these aero-tweaked, track-focused supercars to the United States, and they’re all identical right down to the Suzuka Gray exterior finish.
As the name might suggest, this extremely limited-edition supercar centers on enhancing the already stellar performance of the R8 V10 Plus. This is accomplished not by adding horsepower, but removing weight. Audi doesn’t tell us exactly how much weight is slashed all total, but we are given some examples. The package-specific wheels amount to 26.4 pounds shed, while new titanium backing plates for the brake pads (yes, the plates for the pads) slice off another 2.2 pounds. It seems engineers were very keen to cut tonnage wherever possible.
On the flip side, the Competition package adds weight in the form of extra downforce – a lot of it. It wears a full carbon fiber aero kit that includes a fixed rear wing, front spoiler, side sills, front flics, and the all-important rear diffuser. The changes amount to double the downforce from the R8 V10 Plus at 150 km/h (93 mph). Running flat-out at 315 km/h (193 mph) the aero kit delivers 220 pounds of extra force.
The Competition package isn’t strictly business, however. Black trim is added to various exterior bits, with a full leather package installed inside. There are fresh racing seats with red contrast stitching, an Alcantara steering wheel with a cool red ring to mark the 12 o’clock position, carbon fiber shift handles, and a banging 13-speaker stereo system. With so many speakers in such a small greenhouse, perhaps Audi engineers weren’t that keen on saving weight after all.
The additions do add a hefty premium to the R8 V10 Plus, with a suggested retail price for the Competition package checking in at $237,350. That’s an increase of $43,000, but with only 10 available in the entire country, actual sale prices will almost certainly be much higher.
Source: Audi
Limited to 10 units, the 2018 Audi R8 V10 plus Coupe Competition package arrives in November
- Most performance-oriented production R8 model ever produced
- Factory-installed complete range of Audi Sport performance parts
- Full carbon fiber aero kit helps increase downforce
HERNDON, Va., October 17, 2018 – With limited production at 10 units for the United States, each R8 Competition package is preconfigured with all the available Audi Sport performance parts and represents the brand's most performance-oriented production R8 model ever produced.
Optimized performance
The R8 V10 plus Coupe Competition package offers drivers reduced vehicle weight and increased downforce over previous models. Through the use of titanium backing plates for the carbon ceramic brake pads, 2.2 pounds has been saved. The same 20 inch fully milled wheels, similar in design to that of the R8 GT4, represent another example of Audi bringing motorsports technology to the road, and save another 26.4 pounds of weight. The full carbon fiber aero kit not only offers an aggressive look to the R8, but increases downforce. At 150 km/h (93.2 mph), the downforce is doubled compared to an R8 V10 plus Coupe to 52 kg (114.6 pounds). At the top track speed of 315 km/h (196 mph), the downforce is increased by 100 kg (220.5 pounds) to 250 kg (551.2 pounds). The aero kit also helps increase the drag coefficient (Cd = 0.36 to Cd = 0.42).
Configuration
All 10 units are identical and preconfigured with the following content:
- Suzuka Gray exterior color
- Black racing shell seats with red contrast stitching (Audi exclusive interior package)
- Black optic exterior package including black grille surround and front lower air inlets and rear air outlets
- Dynamic steering
- Full leather package including upper and lower dash and door and side panels
- Bang & Olufsen® sound system (13 speakers, 550 watts)
- Carbon fiber aero kit including carbon fiber fixed rear wing, carbon fiber side sills, carbon fiber front spoiler, flics, and rear diffuser
- Performance brake pad upgrade with titanium backing plates
- Three-way adjustable coilover suspension
- Alcantara® steering wheel with 12 o’clock marker
- Carbon fiber shift paddles
- 20” milled-cut wheels, matte black finish, with summer tires
The R8 Competition package is scheduled to arrive in dealerships in November 2018.
Pricing detail:
Model year 2018 R8 V10 plus Coupe Competition package starting manufacturer suggested retail price:
|
Model
|
Competition package
|
2018 Audi R8 V10 plus Coupe
|
$237,350
*Price above excludes destination charge ($1,250), gas guzzler charge ($1,300) taxes, title and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.